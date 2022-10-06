“I will always be a fan… For the rest of his career... If I’m still playing, and he’s not playing, that’s a problem”- LeBron James shows his hilarious side once again while applauding LA Lakers’ rising star

LeBron James reserved high praise for LA Lakers fan favorite and sophomore guard Austin Reaves following his stellar performance against the Phoenix Suns. Reaves registered six points, nine assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks during the preseason contest.

It was Reaves' first run as a starter with the team this season. Reporters asked James about the sophomore guard's fit in the starting five and a review of how he played. James responded (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"Austin can fit in any group. A guy who plays extremely hard, plays well, doesn't make mistakes, always in the right place at the right time. ... His IQ is very high. I love AR. He's super-duper cool. He don't do much of anything besides play ball, chill and golf."

LeBron James admitted he would be a fan of Reaves for the rest of his career. James also added a bit of humor while praising the guard:

"And I will always be a fan of AR for the rest of his career. Hopefully, his career is a lot longer than what I got. ... If I'm still playing, and he's not playing, that's a problem."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#Lakers LeBron James is content with the team's performance in their second preseason game and the results of his off-season preparations. LeBron James is content with the team's performance in their second preseason game and the results of his off-season preparations. #Lakers https://t.co/DYNjvJbETO

(4:19 onwards)

Last season, Austin Reaves was among the few bright spots for the LA Lakers. The 24-year-old has become a fan favorite because of his performances.

The former undrafted free agent is one of the most underrated Lakers pickups in recent years. As LeBron James said, his high basketball IQ has helped him become a versatile player. Reaves is now integral to the Lakers' hopes of returning as championship contenders.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Ham on Reaves: “Austin is like a Swiss Army Knife … he’s going to be a really, really valuable piece for us as we try to turn this thing around.”



Reaves had 6 points on 2 of 3 FG’s, 9 assists, 7 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks in his starting role. Ham on Reaves: “Austin is like a Swiss Army Knife … he’s going to be a really, really valuable piece for us as we try to turn this thing around.”Reaves had 6 points on 2 of 3 FG’s, 9 assists, 7 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks in his starting role.

Austin Reaves, LeBron James produce top-notch performances in LA Lakers' preseason loss against Suns

The LA Lakers continued to improve their play under new coach Darvin Ham. Against the Phoenix Suns, LA's 10-men rotation outperformed the Suns' starters and preferred bench players in the first half, outscoring them 69-62.

LeBron James brushed aside his poor start to the preseason by scoring 23 points in 17 minutes on Wednesday.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James tonight:



23 PTS

4 REB

4 AST



He only played 17 minutes. LeBron James tonight:23 PTS4 REB4 ASTHe only played 17 minutes. https://t.co/ciz5mkHOqs

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves played with great intensity in the first half. He was arguably the Lakers' most disruptive player on the defensive end as he racked up three steals and two blocks. Reaves made some excellent reads on offense, recording eight of his nine assists across the first two quarters.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Austin Reaves filled up the stat sheet:

6 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK in 28 MINS The Lakers' ball movementAustin Reaves filled up the stat sheet:6 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK in 28 MINS The Lakers' ball movement 👀Austin Reaves filled up the stat sheet:6 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK in 28 MINS https://t.co/fni1gKZ3Ck

Reaves made winning plays, too. The sophomore guard only took three shots all night, connecting on two of those. He was excellent at breaking the Suns' defense to find open looks for his teammates. It was crucial for the Lakers to stay ahead in the game while he was on the floor.

Austin Reaves has given Ham the luxury of using the small-ball lineup to great effect. Reaves, who played as a small forward, was efficient on the boards and pushed the pace. The LA Lakers' offense looked free-flowing with him on the floor and highly impactful on the fastbreak.

Poll : 0 votes