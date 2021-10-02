“I will be in my cafe behind the bar making coffee” - Jimmy Butler on his post-retirement plans after officially launching Bigface coffee brand

Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat All-Star forward, is already making sure that he has his future set when he finishes his NBA career. The undisputed alpha dog of the Heat is currently working on his fitness and game with training camp in full blast. Given the fierce competitive nature Butler demonstrates in everything he does, there is no reason to expect why Bigface is not going to challenge the giants of the industry.

In a talk with CNBC’s Jabari Young, Jimmy Butler relayed that he took the time and effort to make sure his coffee-making enterprise can be something he would be looking forward to growing when he hangs up his sneakers. Here is what he said:

“After my basketball career, and people are like ‘Man, what is Jimmy doing nowadays,’ you know where to find me. I will be in my cafe behind the bar making coffee.”

Although Miami signed Jimmy Butler to a four-year $184-million contract extension that will see him don the Heat jersey until at least the 2025-26 season, he is already quite certain where he will be after retirement.

What started out as just a casual attempt to drink a decent cup of coffee during the COVID-19 bubble in Orlando, Florida, has turned into a genuine business that is officially introduced in partnership with Shopify.

Will Bigface distract Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat’s championship hopes?

Jimmy Butler in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers when Bigface was conceived. Jimmy Butler will see that loss as unfinished business. Knowing how Butler approaches every season, it is very unlikely that his business venture will affect his on-court performance. On the contrary, a successful Jimmy Butler can only enhance his coffee brand.

Miami has re-loaded its roster to challenge the best teams in the East. They pried away PJ Tucker from the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and traded for All-Star guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors.

The trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry promises to be a tough and savvy combination that reflects Miami’s hard-nosed mentality. The NBA just might see Bigface on the league’s biggest stage with Butler at the helm of both the Miami Heat and the recently launched coffee brand.

