"I will never call you jumpman" - Damian Lillard hilariously shoots down $2.1M center's nickname request

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks secured a dominant 126-106 victory over the LA Lakers at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday. After the game, Lillard discussed his growing relationship with Jericho Sims, who is in the third year of his contract and will earn $2.1 million in the 2024-25 season.

Lillard shared an amusing conversation he had with the young center about the use of nicknames. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar asked Sims what he could call him other than his actual name. Sims offered a few suggestions, one of which didn’t sit well with Lillard.

"I asked him like, what do you go by? I'm not about to be calling you Jericho every time I call your name, and he was like you know, J Rod, Jumpman and I was like, I will never call you Jumpman...," Lillard said.

Jericho Sims recently teamed up with Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded from the New York Knicks. The Bucks acquired Sims in exchange for guard Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash considerations.

Since joining Milwaukee, the 6-foot-10 center has played in just 10 games. He is averaging 2.8 points on 73.9% shooting from the field, along with 5.3 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard and Jericho Sims are forming a lob connection

Damian Lillard and Jericho Sims both had strong performances and played key roles in the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the LA Lakers. Lillard, as part of the starting lineup, orchestrated the offense like an elite floor general, while Sims came off the bench and dominated the boards.

What stood out to hoops fans during the game was the growing on-court chemistry between Lillard and Sims. The duo appeared to be developing a lob connection, with Lillard setting up Sims for a couple of easy dunks.

Lillard finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Sims played 18 minutes, recording four points and 11 rebounds, with both of his buckets coming from alley-oop dunks assisted by Lillard.

