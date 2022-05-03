“I will never change the way I play basketball... It’s gotten me 3 championships" - Draymond Green in defiant mood despite Game 1 ejection

Draymond Green is reluctant not to change his playing style even if he continues to get harsh calls from referees. The three-time NBA champion was given a Flagrant two foul during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green was in disbelief and expressed his disappointment about it on his podcast and Twitter. This was not the first time the former Defensive Player of the Year had been ejected from a playoff game. Green believes his reputation is what led to the call, but he intends to stick with his style of play, saying:

"I will never change the way I play basketball. It’s gotten me this far. It’s gotten me 3 championships, 4 All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now."

The ejection came in just the second quarter of the game when the Grizzlies were looking brilliant. Green's absence could have cost the Golden State Warriors the game, but they hung on to grab a narrow 117-116 win on the night.

The NBA community was split on Green's ejection, though. With the game being the playoffs, things can get bit physical and such fouls do happen. In fact, in the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns game, Jae Crowder was only given a Flagrant 1 when he kicked Luka Doncic to the groin. Green was quick to notice the same and sent out a tweet that read:

"Been ejected for less"

Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors organization expressed their disappointment at the decision, as it could have been a game-altering one. It is debatable whether the call was right or wrong, but flagrant fouls need to be consistent to keep the integrity of the game intact.

Why should Draymond Green be worried about the flagrant foul?

Draymond Green has previously been called with controversial Flagrant Fouls in the playoffs. The most infamous one was during the 2016 NBA Finals when he was called Flagrant two for a supposed swipe at LeBron James' groin.

That call led to Green's suspension from Game 5 of the Finals, as he had accumulated four flagrant foul points, leading to a one-game suspension.

His absence cost the Warriors the game and the series as the Cavaliers fought their way back to bag a historic championship win.

Six years later, flagrant fouls have come back to haunt Draymond Green again, as he has been adjudged two points in the very first game of the second round. With still a lot of games left, Green will have to be careful to avoid such calls, as it could put his team in jeopardy.

The 32-year-old, as he should, is adamant about continuing his style, but he should also assess the game situation and play accordingly.

