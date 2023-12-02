"I will never forget": LeBron James recalls haunting story behind 2nd December and his return to Cleveland

LeBron James shook the NBA to its very core when he took to national TV and declared his intentions to join the Miami Heat in 2010. As a Cleveland native, James was viewed as the city's main hope to end their championship drought. But when he stated that he would be taking his talents to South Beach, a swarm of controversy ensued.

Fans took to the streets, burning their LeBron James jerseys in the streets, while others destroyed their pairs of James' signature Nike shoes. Meanwhile, social media users flocked to their profiles to share messages condemning the move to unite with two other elite players.

When the schedule for the following NBA season was released, many fans and analysts quickly looked to see when James and the Heat would head to Cleveland. On December 2nd, 2010, 13 years ago today, LeBron James suited up to face his old team in his hometown of Cleveland.

While speaking on a recent episode of ESPN's More Than An Athlete, James spoke with his childhood friends to reflect on the atmosphere that night in Cleveland.

"I will never forget that day," James said. "December 2nd, 2010. I'm about to head down to the bus, and on my floor the elevator opens & 2 guys have f**k LBJ shirts. ... and when they notice it's me, one of the guys say, 'oh man, can I take a picture with you?'"

"And when it's closing he say, 'I'm not even from Cleveland!'"

LeBron James' performance in his first game back in Cleveland

Following the incident with the two individuals in the elevator, LeBron James took the floor at Quicken Loans Arena. He was met by a stadium packed with Cleveland supporters, many of whom held signs with hate messages.

One notable sign read, "Traitors don't leave legacies," while another parodied Nike's We Are All Witness campaign by displaying an upside-down Nike logo alongside the word "Quitness."

Despite that, LeBron James managed to silence the critics and shut up the Cleveland fans in attendance as he posted an incredible stat line. Over 30 minutes played, James recorded 38 points, 24 of which came in the third quarter alone.

On the flip side, the Cleveland Cavaliers starting five tallied just 28 points, with James outscoring the starting five. In addition, he contributed eight assists and five rebounds in the Heat's dominant 118-90 win over the Cavaliers.

Speaking to media members after the game, James spoke about the tensions and playing in such a high-pressure environment.

"I had to maintain my focus no matter what’s said or what’s done throughout that game," James said via Sports Illustrated. I was just trying to keep a clear head about it. I understand their frustration. I understand things could have been a little bit different this summer for both sides. But I’m moving on.”

Although it took several years for LeBron James to return, when he did, he made good on his promise and delivered Cleveland a championship, ending their drought.