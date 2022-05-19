"I will p**s in ya f*n mouth h*" - Eminent rapper sends expletive-filled message towards Mark Cuban on social media, later deletes post

Lil Wayne responded angrily to billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban but later deleted the tweet after facing backlash for his words.

Cuban jokingly posted a picture of Wayne sitting courtside in the blowout Game 7 loss. Lil Wayne has a friendly relationship with Chris Paul, and he was on the sidelines to support him.

Wayne tweeted before later deletimg it:

"Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho"

The tweet was certainly not received in good taste, as it was filled with insulting and expletive language.

The underdogs Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in seven games as the NBA world exploded with amazement. Luka Doncic and co. eliminated the league-best Suns in historic fashion. They blew the Suns out by over 40 points in Game 7 on their home floor, where they went 32-9 in the regular season.

Lil Wayne tweeted after the Phoenix Suns' Game 4 loss and called Doncic a "ho". Doncic averaged a triple-double in the first two games at home in the series, dropping 26 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds along with 2.5 steals. Mark Cuban then trolled Lil Wayne with his own lyric from "Uproar" with a picture of Wayne courtside.

Lil Wayne dropped 'Uproar' in 'Tha Carter V' album in 2018. It was the fourth track in the album and featured Swiss Beatz. A part of the lyrics go like:

Five, four, three, two, where the ones go? It's a shit show, put you front row. Talkin' shit, bro? Let your tongue show"

He isn't talking about courtside seats when he raps "front row" but rather the strip club. Cuban used the double entendre in that phrase and joked with Lil Wayne on Twitter.

Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks eye first Western Conference Finals since 2011

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki greets Spencer Dinwiddie after Game 7.

The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie is extremely underrated. He was brought in to replace Kristaps Porzingis, but many analysts at the time laughed at the trade.

Naturally, a tall forward or center cannot be replaced by a guard. The Mavericks didn't need a guard to begin with, as they had Doncic and Brunson. However, Cuban thought ahead and acquired Dinwiddie from the Washington Wizards.

Spencer Dinwiddie forms the three-guard fast-paced lineup with Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson. He allows them to space the floor while often taking away the load from Doncic in the second unit.

Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks now take on the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference Finals. They haven't reached that deep in the postseason since 2011, when Dirk Nowitzki led then to their lone championship. Now, more than a decade later, another European star is attempting to do the same.

