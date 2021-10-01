"I will say K Nunn, Baze and DJ" - LeBron James names the new LA Lakers recruits he's been most impressed by so far in training camp

LeBron James had a lot to say about his new LA Lakers teammates. As training camp continues, James, the longest-tenured Laker on the current roster, has made positive comments about the way the team is coming together. He also revealed that some of the new players have really impressed him.

In an interview at the LA Lakers facility after their practice, LeBron James had this to say about the new recruits and how they fit the Lakers' system (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"I mean, I will say K Nunn, Baze and DJ. You know, they've picked up some things. Obviously Rondo and Dwight kinda, they've already kinda know our system, so that goes without saying. But then Baze, K Nunn and DJ has been playing really good ball for us and just learning, learning our system pretty fast."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I love the process of working toward getting to the ultimate goal but we have to put the work in every day." @KingJames spoke about the #Lakers first couple practices and the focus for the team early on in preseason. "I love the process of working toward getting to the ultimate goal but we have to put the work in every day." @KingJames spoke about the #Lakers first couple practices and the focus for the team early on in preseason. https://t.co/L7QplhDs6P

LA Lakers building chemistry early is a great sign

Anthony Davis and LeBron James continue to have great camaraderie ahead of the NBA season

With a number of offseason moves made by the LA Lakers, the next most important aspect to consider in order to keep their title hopes alive is chemistry. With only three players from last season's roster remaining prior to the return of Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, making sure that all the new additions assimilate into the system was a major concern.

However, the addition of veterans with experience showed potential upside because of their ability to adjust. The early days of training camp have also shown that LeBron James' Las Vegas minicamp may have been a step in the right direction.

James' acknowledgment of the adaptive abilities of Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan is a great sign for the LA Lakers because of the roles these players will be asked to play.

The LA Lakers are continuing their efforts to develop team chemistry around the core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. With each piece on the roster having a significant role, the team is being constructed to contend for the title immediately.

LeBron James is entering his 19th season in the NBA. As one of the smartest players to play the game, he has managed to keep tabs on all the pieces the LA Lakers acquired.

Should the new players be able to live up to the expectations put upon them by virtue of their talent, the Lakers could emerge as title favorites regardless of the age factor.

