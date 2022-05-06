"I will tell him what I see, and he just goes out there does his stuff" - Monty Williams lauds 12-time NBA All-Star for his work ethic and love for the game

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams lauded Chris Paul after the veteran dropped yet another clinical performance in the clutch. CP3 took over the game in the second half by scoring 20 points in the Suns' stunning 129-109 Game 2 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Williams said that Paul is a player who cares and that is one quality the coach loves most about him. Since his arrival, Paul has helped the franchise reach new heights. After helping them to the NBA Finals last year, he led Phoenix to a franchise-record 64 wins this season.

Speaking about the 'Point God' and his contributions, Williams said:

"He is just a fantastic basketball player. And the thing that I love about Chris is he just cares, you know. You'll see him in the game coming over and talking to me about things he sees. I'll tell him what I see, and then he just goes out there and does his thing."

Williams and Paul share a great bond, and that has certainly helped the Suns. Both desperately want to win a championship, and after years of toiling, this season certainly seems to offer their chance to win it all.

The Suns have a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series. Despite Luka Doncic's brilliance for the Dallas Mavericks, the reigning Western Conference champions seem to have things under control.

NBA @NBA



14 PTS (6/7 FGM) in Q4

Chris Paul was DOMINANT in Q414 PTS (6/7 FGM) in Q4 @Suns take a 2-0 series lead Chris Paul was DOMINANT in Q4🔆 14 PTS (6/7 FGM) in Q4🔆 @Suns take a 2-0 series lead https://t.co/CbNaIYf4w7

With the series moving to Dallas for games on Friday and Sunday, the Suns could face some resistance. But with the way Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges are playing, it's going to be difficult to stop them.

Many expect Doncic to be the difference between the two teams. But even with him firing, the Mavs can't seem to find a way to break down the tough Suns.

Can the coach-player duo of Monty Williams and Chris Paul lead the Phoenix Suns to an NBA championship this season?

Chris Paul during the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series, Game 1

Paul has a resume full of accolades. The one that has eluded him, however, has been an NBA championship.

Having tried his luck with all the top teams, CP3 moved to the Phoenix Suns at the end of the 2019-20 season. His move to the Valley meant that he would join forces with former coach and friend Monty Williams.

Many slammed him for this decision as Phoenix hadn't been in the playoffs for a decade. But things changed when he got there.

Paul inspired the youngsters in Phoenix to fight, and they followed his lead and showed exemplary skills to reach the NBA Finals last season. Williams had great trust in CP3, and it all seemed to work.

Although they fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks, it was one of the most impressive runs for the franchise in a long time. Despite their brilliance, many belittled them by calling it a fluke.

However, they silenced the critics by wrecking havoc across the league this season. The Suns ended the regular season with the NBA's best record, a franchise-best 64-18. Devin Booker got MVP recognition, and Williams is in the running to be named Coach of the Year.

Although the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors are still championship contenders, the Suns seem to have the edge on both ends of the floor. They have some terrific two-way players, and this is what gives them solidity on both ends of the floor.

Just two wins from the conference finals, Phoenix will be looking to get the job done against the Mavs soon and get rest for the next series. Led by Paul, they certainly have the expertise to win the championship, but health is also an important factor. If it all works out, the Suns will win their first championship in franchise history.

