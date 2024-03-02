“I will be way richer”: Mic'd up Draymond Green cracks elite self deprecating joke during Warriors vs Knicks game

Draymond Green recently found himself mic'd up during the Golden State Warriors' recent game against the New York Knicks. As one of the most outgoing and vocal players in the league, it was no surprise that the four-time NBA champ delivered some great moments. From in-game chatter with teammates and jokes with others on the court to coaching advice, the mic picked up everything.

The highlights were compiled and released through Bleacher Report on YouTube, where Green started the evening off by greeting a number of people. Included of course was none other than New York Knicks superfan and esteemed film director and producer, Spike Lee.

The future Hall of Famer also met up with comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, as well as opposing coach Tom Thibodeau for some pre-game check-ins. Once the game started, however, the focus of the mic'd up commentary shifts, with Draymond Green morphing into the vocal floor-leader he's known to be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite that, true to form, he made sure to slip in plenty of hilarious quips and one-liners, at one point joking about how nice it must be to be his teammate, Chris Paul. In another instance, Draymond Green also joked about people being surprised by his nature upon meeting him for the first time, saying:

"I always tell people, if I had a dollar for every time somebody said "Why I thought I hate you?" I'd be way richer."

Looking at Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors' performance against the New York Knicks on Friday

The Golden State Warriors have been in a hotly contested race for postseason seeding. With the play-in tournament right around the corner in mid-April, the team is hoping to spark a late-season run that can seen them improve in the standings.

It's unlikely that the team will fall out of play-in contention given that the 11th-place Utah Jazz sit 5.5 games behind tenth-place. Despite that, the Warriors sit in ninth place, just ahead of the Lakers in tenth place.

While they are 8-2 in their last ten, and have enough time left to pull themselves up and out of play-in contention, the contest with the Knicks was a high-stakes affair. Draymond Green and Golden State emerged victorious, with the four-time champ posting a ten rebound, six assist, seven point outing in a 110-99 win.

The story of the game was the Warriors hot start, as they outscored the Knicks 31-19 in the first quarter, before then holding onto a nine-point lead heading into the half. Despite Tom Thibodeau's Knicks attempting to close the gap in the second half, the Warriors left New York victorious.

After their win on Friday, the team will have a tough test on Sunday in the form of the Boston Celtics, who lead the NBA with a 47-12 record.