“I wish he would have missed, and then they would have stopped them early on” - Rob Parker says he’s blaming Steph Curry for ruining the game, cites the "ridiculous" shots that go in

A fourth-quarter masterclass by the Boston Celtics saw Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' 12-point-lead slip away in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics have repeatedly sent a message to their opponents that "it's never over until it is" with their late comebacks.

Overcoming a deficit to win has pretty much been Boston's gameplay throughout the season. It was done in great fashion on Thursday night as Jaylen Brown and Al Horford took over in the fourth quarter of the 120-108 win. They both had four field goals and two 3-pointers, with Horford sinking all of his shots.

Curry’s magnificent shooting was on display as always, with the guard making seven 3-pointers on 14 attempts. He shot 12 of 25 (48.0%).

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, Rob Parker blamed Curry for ruining the game of basketball owing to his ability to make "ridiculous shots." He said that if the eight-time All-Star had missed these shots early on, it would have been stopped.

"I'm blaming Steph Curry for taking ridiculous shots that happen to go in," Parker said. "I wish he would have missed, and they would have stopped early on."

Is the game ruined with Steph Curry changing the game with ridiculous 3-point shots?

StepCurry of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in San Francisco, California.

Steph Curry has been sensational in the league for more than a decade. He has reinvented the game by mastering long range shots. The Golden State Warriors guard became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, surpassing Ray Allen in less than 12 seasons.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Steph Curry scores 30 with 4 more threes in his first home game since breaking Ray Allen's record. Steph Curry scores 30 with 4 more threes in his first home game since breaking Ray Allen's record. https://t.co/JcLfhq6NJF

Curry, who turned 34 in March, can extend the record (currently 3,117) by a long mile in the coming seasons. But with many players shooting 3-pointers in volume, his record could be broken sooner than he thinks.

He is said to have changed the way the game is played. While some find that to be a positive outcome, others disagree, saying he has ruined the game. Their argument hinges on the fact that other elements that make up the game have been ignored.

Some coaches have deemed 3-point shooters a necessity, while others are looking to move in that direction in order to compete. Rob Parker and a few others have been vocal about how detrimental that trend is to the game.

