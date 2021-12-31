“I wish people would just give him the credit and respect that he really deserves” – Michael Malone believes Nikola Jokic is not respected enough because there’s nothing "sexy" about the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has been outstanding all season, providing the glue for the Denver Nuggets to stand firm in the Western Conference.

Despite losing Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to injuries, Jokic has Denver fifth in the West.

The Nuggets have won five of their last eight games, and the tremendous play of their superstar big man has been their rock. Jokic has continued to be one of the league's most dominant players.

After winning the MVP award last year, it was thought Jokic had proved himself to be one of the NBA's top players. But there still seems to be some analysts and fans who continue to underestimate the Nuggets center.

In a recent article from Sam Amick of "The Athletic," Nuggets coach Mike Malone talked about how Jokic is overlooked when it comes to recognition around the NBA.

"What he’s done the last three years, as a whole, is just really, really incredible," Malone said. "And I wish people would just give him the credit and respect that he really deserves. It’s just remarkable that he maintains the consistency of greatness every single night."

Nikola Jokic continuing to dominate

The Denver Nuggets have had to deal with playing without two important rotation pieces, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murry, who have been out due to injuries. That means the team has had to lean on the ability of Nikola Jokic, who has done everything in his power to carry the Nuggets.

Denver began the season 9-4 but then lost six straight games. Jokic did not play in the final four games of that stretch because of a wrist sprain. Since he's returned in late November, the Nuggets have gone 8-6.

Although fans have marveled at the play of superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant this year, there's an argument to be made that Jokic is producing at a level that is just as impressive.

The "Joker" has averaged 25.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season, and he's even started to take his game up to another level as of late.

In Denver's last three games, including Tuesday's 89-86 win at league-leading Golden State, Jokic averaged 25.7 points, 20.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

There's no denying Jokic has become one of the league's superstars with his ability to dominate on any given night. It might be time for the basketball world to start giving him the recognition he deserves.

Denver hosts Golden State (27-7) on Thursday night.

