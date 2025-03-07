"I wish it was in a private setting" - Stephen A. Smith laments public nature of heated interaction with LeBron James about son's negative press

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith reflected on the viral incident with LeBron James before the LA Lakers' 113-109 win over the New York Knicks. A video showed James visibly upset while addressing Smith, with social media lip readers saying he wanted the analyst to stop talking about his son Bronny James.

In the wake of the incident, Smith reflected on it, saying James came up to him unexpectedly and scorched him in front of plenty of people during Friday's edition of "First Take."

"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father, and I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way," he said.

Smith lamented that James didn't address the situation privately.

"I'm not upset. I don't care," Smith said. "I wish that it wasn't in that kind of atmosphere. I wish it was in a private setting. I don't blame LeBron James for being upset. I don't blame him for being angry.

"I don't blame him for wanting to confront me because that wasn't a superstar basketball player that could from he played like one again last night, which just reminds you of his focus and his greatness. Yeah, but that wasn't a basketball player that approached me last night. Let's get I was a daddy."

Smith continued on how LeBron could have possibly taken up the situation

"His agent and friend, Rich Paul, has my number," Smith added. "Maverick Carter, who works under him, has my number. LeBron James knows how to get in contact with me if he wanted to. He never called. Because had he called and wanted to talk to me, I would have accepted that call.

"Now, let me tell you what I feel, what I would have if we were in a different environment, because I was not going to engage in a confrontation at that particular moment in that setting, but if we had had that conversation, I would have said to LeBron James, I never would speak negatively about your son."

Here's the video of the conversation:

Stephen A. Smith says he criticized LeBron James for putting Bronny James in a difficult situation

As part of his explanation, Stephen A. Smith admitted he wasn't attacking Bronny James, noting that he was just a rookie and would need some time to get things together.

"I was talking about you, meaning you, LeBron James, I have nothing but the best wishes for Bronny James. I wish him nothing but the best. I hope that he flourishes into an NBA star," Smith added.

That said, he clarified that he thought LeBron James was at fault for saying Bronny could play for the Lakers and was better than many NBA players in February 2024.

Smith added that given how things transpired to get Bronny to the Lakers, people would hold him in a different regard and come after LeBron whenever Bronny showed flaws or the lack of consistency second-round picks tend to show.

