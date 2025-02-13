"I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy" - Ex-Pacers daughter Mariah Rose quips about Bucks' Kyle Kuzma trade with special request to former NBA champ

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with veteran forward Khris Middleton, who had been with the franchise since 2013. Despite Middleton's contributions, including helping the team win the 2020-21 title and becoming a three-time All-Star, the Bucks opted to trade him after he battled back from an ankle injury.

After undergoing surgery on both ankles this offseason, the hope was that Middleton would be ready for Milwaukee's season opener on Oct. 23. However, his return was repeatedly pushed back.

Ultimately, Middleton returned to action in December, playing in 23 games and starting just seven. During that time, he averaged 12.6 points per game, his fewest since his sophomore year. Additionally, Middleton appeared to be a step slow defensively.

As a result, leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, Middleton was traded to Washington in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Mariah Rose, former Pacers forward Jalen Rose's daughter, weighed in on the move, saying the Bucks did Middleton "dirty" in a social media video.

"Rip to the careers of Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, who were both traded to the Washington Wizards today. I am so sorry. I would have wished that on my worst enemy after hearing how Bradley Beal talked about being in Washington and how winning just isn't even an expectation. It's not even in the cards.

"But Kyle Kuzma, congratulations. You've escaped. ... I think it's time for you to bring back the tunnel fits and be him again. You are out of Washington. Good for you, boy."

"The hardest thing transactionally that I've ever done," - Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst calls Khris Middleton trade the toughest NBA-decision he's ever made

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, there was speculation that the Bucks would make a move to bolster their roster. However, few could have predicted that the team would trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma.

Middleton had been a staple of the Bucks' roster since the 2013-14 season, which was also Giannis Antetokounmpo's rookie year. After playing 27 games throughout his rookie season with Detroit, Middleton was acquired by Milwaukee as part of a trade that sent Brandon Jennings to the Pistons.

Immediately, Middleton became a key rotational player for the franchise, playing all 82 games while starting 64. Since then, Middleton, along with The Greek Freak, had been the face of the franchise in Milwaukee, helping lead the team through a rebuild and to an NBA title.

Because of that, Bucks GM Jon Horst called the decision to trade the veteran forward the toughest of his professional career. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he was quoted as saying:

“It has to be the hardest thing transactionally that I’ve ever done, from the human side of it, the roster side of it, the culture of the team, our community. I’m incredibly close with Khris personally, his family. I love them.

"I probably have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything and will still have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything."

Despite not feeling entirely comfortable with the move, Horst said that he believes the team did the right thing by acquiring Kuzma in hopes of a deep playoff run.

