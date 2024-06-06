"I would not be here without Boston" - Kyrie Irving credits his stint with Celtics for returning to NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving has been a champion before, winning the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Irving also hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA Finals history with a step-back three against Stephen Curry that propelled him to his first and only title.

In doing so, Irving and LeBron James made history, leading the ever-first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

Two years after winning a title in Cleveland, he sought a trade to the Boston Celtics where he had a tumultuous time anchoring the team. In the two seasons he played in Boston, Irving was injured in the team’s Eastern Conference finals run before bouncing to the second round the year after.

On Friday, Irving is entering the 2024 NBA Finals in Boston, but as an adversary, being the secondary start behind the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic. Despite failing to sniff success in Boston, Irving credited his time with the Celtics, saying that it molded him to be who he is today with the Mavericks.

“I would not be here without Boston. Without me going through what I went through here (Boston), I would not be who I am today,” said Irving in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews. (0:50-0:56)

Irving explained his personal development before leaving the Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, who then traded him to the Mavericks in 2022.

“When I was here (in Boston) in 2017 and 2018, I was learning how to be a great father, brother, a great son. I was struggling with my identity a little bit, so I’m grateful that I have history here, despite some of it being down. But I’ve accepted it, I’ve forgiven that person, forgiven myself. Now as an opponent, I look forward to putting my best foot forward.” (0:58-1:14)

Now a Maverick, Kyrie Irving will play against some of his former teammates with the Celtics such as All-Stars Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Kyrie Irving opens up about possibly ending career with Dallas Mavericks

A year after trading for him, the Mavericks locked up Kyrie Irving with a three-year, $120 million extension to remain with Dallas.

While that deal has a player option in the 2025-26 NBA season, Irving, who is now 32 years old, gave an answer on the possibility of him ending his career with the Mavericks.

"The future is still being written … I don't mind being complementary if we're gonna continue to put this band together and we have some great pieces around us,” Kyrie Irving said in the same interview with Malika Andrews.

“I just like to let it play out and stay in the present moment, but I am enjoying my time here," he added.

It is also worth noting, however, that Kyrie Irving previously promised to re-sign with the Celtics in 2019 before leaving the team for the Nets.