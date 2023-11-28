"I won’t allow it no more": Russell Westbrook gets personal as he opens up on altercation with fan

Russell Westbrook has often found himself at the receiving end of scrutiny and criticism. Often, his inefficiencies with his shooting percentages are what fans focus on when they target the current LA Clippers guard. In fact, fans have even given him the nickname "Westbrick."

Aside from fans heckling him through the comments section of various social media platforms, a few who watch live games hurl their criticisms while they are in attendance. This is exactly what happened during the Clippers' last matchup against the Denver Nuggets, which they ended up dropping.

During the game, a frustrated fan must have said something to draw the ire of Russell Westbrook, who at that point might also be feeling frustrated. Westbrook decided to defend himself from the fan and the two got into a heated verbal altercation.

After the game, the Clippers guard was asked about the incident, and here is what he had to say,

"I'm just protecting myself. That's about it." Westbrook stated, "It's just unfortunate, fans think they can get away with saying anything and personally I won't allow it. I've took a lot of, people saying anything and getting away with it but I won't stand for it... Any disrespect to me or my family, I won't allow it." [0:36 mark]

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Russell Westbrook got into it with a fan. During last year's playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, he confronted a fan who had heckled him.

Russell Westbrook and the Clippers suffered a loss against the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook and company dropped the game despite the absence of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray. The Clippers, on the other hand, had all their stars. The Nuggets won by nine points (113-104) as former Clippers players Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan stepped up.

Westbrook actually had a decent game, scoring 14 points on 5-9 shooting. He also added 11 rebounds and three assists. However, his fellow stars struggled to get anything going.

James Harden only had eleven points on 3-7 shooting, with all three makes coming from downtown. Similarly, Paul George had six points, making only two of his thirteen attempts and failing to hit a single three-pointer on four attempts.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 31 points. However, he had an inefficient 10-for-26 shooting clip. Ivica Zubac was the most efficient member of the Clippers, as he contributed 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting and added 14 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook and his squad will have a chance to bounce back when they take on the Sacramento Kings later this week.