"I was worried justice wouldn't be served" - Karl-Anthony Towns and other Minnesota Timberwolves players react to Derek Chauvin's conviction

Tuesday, April 20 was a huge day for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the city of Minneapolis in general. The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin came to a conclusion and the jury found him guilty on three counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in Sacramento at the time of the announcement of the verdict earlier today, preparing for their game against the Kings. The players, however, did take inspiration from the landmark judgment and recorded a 134-120 win on the night.

Minnesota Timberwolves players react to the Derek Chauvin judgment

Karl-Anthony Towns was among several players who spoke about Tuesday's verdict after the game in Sacramento. He expressed his concern at not knowing whether justice would be served at all.

"I didn't know what was going to happen." Towns said. "I was worried for our community. I was worried justice wouldn't be served."

A large crowd celebrates in George Floyd Square following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis

Justice was eventually served for George Floyd but Towns is now looking forward to the bigger picture.

KAT: "I hope today was a step towards reform and bringing this whole thing to an end for all of the families involved. ... Just because justice was served today for Mr Floyd doesn't mean we're going to be bringing him back home." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 21, 2021

Josh Okogie put up an incredible two-way effort in the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the Sacramento Kings. He contributed 10 points and chipped in with a block as the Timberwolves secured a comfortable win.

Okogie declared after the game that the team has decided to dedicate this win to George Floyd and his family.

Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie after win over Kings: "We have the game ball and we dedicated that to George Floyd’s family. I’m glad we were able to do that." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 21, 2021

Okogie then chimed in with his opinion on the much-celebrated verdict.

"A lot of people call it justice. For me it’s more accountability more than anything. To me if justice was really served, George Floyd would still be here today."

The Minnesota Timberwolves later released footage of head coach Chris Finch speaking to the players in the locker room about the game and the judgment. Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas reacted to the same, demanding justice for all.

Our hearts and thoughts are with the Floyd family and Minneapolis tonight. #JusticeForAll, one step forward, many more to go... https://t.co/2XpT0Ws42M — Gersson Rosas (@GerssonRosas) April 21, 2021

It was quite certainly a historic night in Minneapolis and the Minnesota Timberwolves capped it off with a well-earned win. The verdict in the George Floyd case has brought people together and we can only hope that it plays a vital role in curbing social and racial injustice.

