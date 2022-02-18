“I would’ve never thought somebody could be as unguardable as KD” - Jay Williams believes Joel Embiid is the best basketball player in the world right now

The Philadelphia 76ers Big man Joel Embiid is having a terrific season, hitting several career highs night after night. The Cameroonian has recorded eight 40+ points this season and is one of the favorites for the Most Valuable Player award.

The world is waiting on the All-Star Game scheduled to be held on Sunday, as the very top players in the league will be on display. With 'Jojo' being on his best form ever, Sunday will be nothing short of ecstacy as he takes on Team LeBron with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other side. A potential rematch to last night's outstanding match-up.

Jay Williams on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show on ESPN was amazed by Embiid's run this season, pegging him as the potential MVP before the All-Star Game. On being the best basketball player in the world right now, Williams retorted, "Right now, yes!" But also stated that if Kevin Durant was healthy, it probably wouldn't be the same as KD would be the best. He argued that Embiid is seemingly just as unguardable as KD.

"I would have never thought somebody could be as unguardable as KD, but I'm starting to see Embiid in that light."

Joel Embiid leads the Philadelphia 76ers to a close win against the Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in front of Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 29, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Kings 103-101.

The Philadelphia 76ers went on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks in their 58th game of the season. Their three point lead over the Bucks saw them retain their 3rd position in the NBA Western Conference standings.

The Bucks were in total control, leading the 76ers by the end of the first quarter, but this was going to change rapidly in the second quarter. The 76ers ran a spirited second quarter headed by 21-year old Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, posting 14 and 12 points respectively. They registered 45 points in comparison to the Bucks' 34 points posted in the quarter, leading the half by eight points.

Joel Embiid: 42 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL Joel Embiid and Giannis battle it out for all 4 quarters as Embiid and the @sixers come out victorious in Milwaukee!Joel Embiid: 42 PTS, 14 REB, 5 ASTGiannis Antetokounmpo: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL Joel Embiid and Giannis battle it out for all 4 quarters as Embiid and the @sixers come out victorious in Milwaukee! Joel Embiid: 42 PTS, 14 REB, 5 ASTGiannis Antetokounmpo: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL https://t.co/ptD3mfBrRZ

The Bucks tried to make a comeback, but the 76ers maintained a relatively close watch, matching the Bucks pound by pound. The game went straight down to the final second as Khris Middleton attempted to make a three-point to tie the game, but missed.

The game ended with Embiid posting a 42-point double-double, having completed 14 rebounds and five assists. His fellow contender for the 2022 MVP title, Giannis Antetokounmpo, almost recorded a triple-double, registering 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

