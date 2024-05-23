"I would’ve been suspended for the playoffs": Draymond Green rips NBA's double standards on Jamal Murray

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared what he perceives as the NBA's double standards for not punishing Jamal Murray's actions in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals. The NBA chose not to suspend the Denver Nuggets point guard after he threw a towel and a heating pack at an official during their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green, who has faced numerous fines and suspensions throughout his career, expressed confusion over how the league determines the appropriate amount and length of suspensions for players.

The four-time champion discussed this topic as a guest on "The Big Pod with Shaq." NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal asked Green what he thought the league would have done if he, instead of Murray, had thrown the heating pack and towel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would've gotten suspended for the rest of the playoffs, for sure," Green said. "I tried to hit [LeBron James], got suspended from Game 5 of the finals.

"The problem that I have oftentimes with the suspensions, you don't know what it is... It's all over the place. I think it was absolutely insane that you get a $100,000 fine, no suspension, no nothing for throwing a heating pack at an official? I throw a word at an official, they throw me under the jail."

Expand Tweet

Murray was not suspended for his actions during a blowout game. There was an expectation from a few fans that the point guard would get suspended for his actions but only a fine was issued. The Canadian point guard continued to play the entire series without any further repercussions.

Also read: Draymond Green unapologetically doubles down on Pacers being "82-game team" while predicting gentleman's sweep by Celtics

Draymond Green was suspended for a game in the 2016 NBA Finals

During the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Game 4 of the series, Draymond Green got tangled up with LeBron James, leading to an altercation. As a result, Green was suspended by the league.

He missed Game 5 of the series, which could have altered the outcome. But diehard fans are well aware of how the Cavs were able to mount a comeback after being down 1-3 in the series.

In his appearance at O'Neal's podcast, Green shared that he believed he would have won the Finals MVP award if he didn't receive a suspension. Still, the suspension helped Cleveland gain momentum and ultimately win the series.

Also read: Draymond Green defines potential ceiling for Bronny James as LeBron James' son prepares to enter NBA: "He has more than attributes & tools"