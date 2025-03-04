"I woulda been pissed all year" - Kyrie Irving explains Kobe Bryant-esque free-throw moment after ACL injury

On Monday, Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the first quarter of the Sacramento Kings–Dallas Mavericks game. Irving — who could barely put weight on his injured knee — hit two free throws before leaving the game.

The moment was reminiscent of Irving's idol Kobe Bryant, who also made two free throws after suffering an Achilles injury during the 2012-13 season. In an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, the Mavericks guard talked about the significance of his Kobe-esque moment:

"I think that the greatest gift that I got, that I gave to myself, was going to that free throw line and hitting both free throws," Irving said. "If I didn’t make those free throws—and if you know, you know—I woulda been pissed all year, you guys have no idea."

Irving sustained the injury as he drove to the basket with 2:37 left in the opening quarter. On his way to the rim, his right foot landed on Jonas Valanciunas's foot and hyperextended his left knee.

After lying on the baseline for some time, Irving was brought back to the bench. However, Anthony Davis and a Mavericks staffer who carried him made a U-turn and assisted him to the free-throw line for his bonus shots.

Kyrie Irving's free throws also drew comparisons to a moment involving one of his current teammates. During the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson tore his ACL but still managed to sink two free throws before leaving the court.

Kyrie Irving's former teammates extend their support in aftermath of ACL injury

Two of Kyrie Irving's former teammates sent messages of support following his devastating knee injury.

LeBron James, who won the 2016 NBA title alongside Irving in Cleveland, took a spiritual tone in his message.

"Prayers sent up to Ky," James tweeted.

Former Mavericks star Luka Doncic also reached out to Irving in an Instagram story:

"You will come back stronger mi hermano!" Doncic wrote.

After a brief stint playing with Irving, Doncic joined James on the LA roster in a blockbuster deal the week of the trade deadline.

