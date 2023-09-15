"I wrote this idea down on a napkin": 4-time NBA champ Stephen Curry discloses origin of 'Underrated' golf tournament

Aside from what he's done on the basketball court, Stephen Curry is also heavily invested in the sport of golf. When he isn't cementing his legacy on the Golden State Warriors, the two-time MVP is testing his luck on the green.

As one of his many business ventures, Stephen Curry has started his own golf tour. "Underrated Golf" is a new project that looks to target overlooked golfers in certain areas and demographics.

With an array of corporate sponsors and connections, Underrated Golf is also aiming to help set these kids and teens up for their future.

During a recent interview on the golf course, the Golden State Warriors star opened up on his latest project. He is amazed at how far things have come since he jotted down the idea on a napkin one day.

"I wrote this idea down just on a napkin in a resturant and to think that in your second year we're at this place is pretty special," Curry said. "Just to know how many kids we've had access to and hopefully influence their journey, and this is just the beginning."

How does Stephen Curry's Underrated Golf tour operate?

For those unsure about how Stephen Curry and Underrated Golf run their tour, it is composed of regional events that conclude with the "Curry Cup." While watching the events, 24 boys and 24 girls with the most potential are then chosen to compete in the final tournament.

The latest tour took place this summer, and held events all over the United States. It began in West Palm Beach, followed by stops in Akron, Las Vegas and Tacoma. The Curry Cup was then played at Lake Merced in San Francisco.

Per their mission statement, the pillars of Underrated Golf are equity, access and opportunity.

"All of this is part of the bigger picture and our collective goal to utilize golf as a means to provide equity and access to a world of opportunities. The game is helping us ensure that these dreams are within reach, regardless of ethnic background, gender or class."

Curry has always had a passion for golf, and now he is trying to share that with the next generation. On top of that, he is hoping to create a platform for young kids to create opportunities for themselves that would have never been available in the past.