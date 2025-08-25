"I wud dunk on Yao Ming": Anthony Edwards oozes confidence with bold claim of posterizing 7-foot-6 Chinese legend

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, known for his athletic prowess, made a bold claim on Sunday. Linking up with the Chinese legend Yao Ming in China, the guard oozed with confidence, claiming that he would posterize the former Rockets great.

Edwards is visiting China on his first professional tour with Adidas, participating in various events across the country. Amid his busy schedule, the star took time to meet Yao Ming. Ant shared a photo of their meeting on Threads, joking that he would dunk over the 7-foot-6 legend.

"I wud dunk on Yao shout out to one of da greats," Edwards remarked.

Known for his brash personality and unfiltered takes, Edwards’ comment was in line with his usual style. Beyond the jokes, he’s been enjoying his time in China as part of the Believe That Tour.

Kicking off in Shanghai, Day 1 of the tour featured a sold-out arena at Mojo Fest, where he gifted a few fans pairs of the "Blue Flame" Clot collaboration. His week-long tour will also take him to Beijing and Chengdu as he continues to promote the release of his new sneakers.

Since being selected as the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards has seen his stature grow significantly. Since his debut, the guard has made three All-Star appearances and led the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals.

This steady rise earned him his own signature shoe with Adidas, and he unveiled a new pair on Sunday during the second day of his China tour.

Anthony Edwards starts his China Tour with the drop of his anticipated AE 2 signature sneaker

Following the success of his AE 1s, Anthony Edwards and Adidas launched the AE 2 during his tour of China. After celebrating the AE 1s on the opening day, Edwards debuted his second shoe in the familiar “With Love” colorway.

The Adidas AE 2 combines sleek synthetic overlays with breathable patterned mesh, merging streetwear flair with performance-driven design. At the launch, Adidas Basketball’s global general manager praised Edwards, highlighting both his impact on the court and his influence on the game today.

"We know what his ceiling is. It’s pretty high, if there is one… He’s skyrocketing. He feels like a part of us. It doesn’t feel like a different athlete from a different brand," Anthony Edwards said.

The new AE 2 is set to release worldwide on Oct. 4, with the “With Love” colorway dropping first at a price of $130.

