“I have yet to see a no-excuses Steph led Warriors team win a championship” - Max Kellerman believes this year’s playoffs could be huge for Steph Curry’s legacy

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful franchises of the last decade. Three championships have made Steph Curry a beloved figure in the Bay Area.

However, the two-time MVP has had an asterisk placed next to his accomplishments by analysts due to his lack of a Finals MVP.

Max Kellerman, on his latest episode of "Keyshawn, JWill, Max," shared his perspective. He believes the 2022 playoffs are of paramount importance to Steph Curry's legacy.

Kellerman stated:

“I have yet to see a no-excuses Steph led Warriors team win a championship.”

The team's profound success resulted in three championships and five finals appearances, within a span of five years.

However, an argument for a flaw in Steph Curry's near-perfect resume can be made. The eight-time All-Star has never won a Finals MVP trophy.

Max Kellerman speculated about the impact the absence of a Finals MVP will have on Curry in terms of his all-time ranking.

Kellerman said:

"One of the greatest players of all time, I'm never arguing this. I'm saying people want to put him in the top-10. Not a lot of room, right?"

Steph Curry's legacy will be defined by the skill with which he approached the game. The greatest shooter of all-time deserves respect, one way or another.

Golden State Warriors' era of dominance

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

A large part of the credit and success is due to the acquisition of Kevin Durant in 2016, following a historic loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The event made for a spectacular showing. Golden State led three games to one, only to see their empire crumble with three straight losses.

The comeback victory cemented LeBron James as an all-time great. The Golden State Warriors were statistically the greatest team of all time, boasting a record of 73 wins, and a mere nine losses.

The loss, however, did not impact the greatness of the Warriors' roster. As a matter of fact, it laid the foundation for their dynasty, which was formed the following season, with the arrival of Kevin Durant.

Following the introduction of Durant as a Warrior, the franchise made three straight finals appearances. They won two and lost the third in Durant's final year. The loss that was caused due to injuries to Kevin Durant himself and Klay Thompson.

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors and the 2022 playoffs

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors — Game 5

The Golden State Warriors might very well be the favorites to win the coveted championship. Led by the backcourt pair of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets. The series also saw the playoff debut, as well as the subsequent excellence of Jordan Poole.

Provided the Warriors can keep the trio healthy and productive, they stand a realistic chance of going all the way.

