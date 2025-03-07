Ice Cube's son launches passionate defense of LeBron James after NBA analyst questions his place among Laker greats

Rapper Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. launched a passionate defense against NBA analyst Ric Bucher's comments that LeBron James cannot be considered an LA Lakers all-time great. On the latest episode of SPEAK released on March 5, Bucher said a player must serve at least 10 years and win at least three championships to be considered a Lakers great.

O'Shea defended James' status on X on Thursday by highlighting other Lakers legends who don't fulfill Bucher's criteria.

"Someone tell Jerry West family. Wilt Chamberlain family. Gail Goodrich. Pau Gasol. Elgin Baylor family. Bob Mcadoo and Jamal Wilkes that Ric Bucher says they aren’t Laker greats," O'Shea tweeted.

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in 2018 and led them to an NBA championship in the 2019-20 season, which was the franchise's first since 2010. Across his ongoing career with the Lakers, James is averaging 26.8 points, 8.1 assists, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.4% from the field, including 36.1% from deep.

James and the LA Lakers are well positioned to try and bag the NBA title this season with the addition of Luka Doncic ahead of the trade deadline last month. They currently stand second in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record and are riding a seven-game winning streak following their 113-109 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Five-time NBA champion downplays LeBron James' historic 50,000 points feat

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper shared his thoughts on LeBron James' 50,000 career points feat in a response to a tweet by YouTuber CashNasty on Thursday. The tweet questioned whether it is more challenging to win an NBA championship or achieve 50,000 career points in the league.

Harper shared his take on the question with a one-word tweet.

"Rings," Harper tweeted.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 career points which includes points from both the regular season and the postseason. He was also the first player to surpass the 40,000 regular season points total, a feat he achieved during the 2023-24 season.

However, the four-time NBA champion remains one ring away from Ron Harper's tally of five. Harper won his first three championships during the Chicago Bulls dynasty's second three-peat run from 1996 to 1998. He earned his remaining two rings as a member of the Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

