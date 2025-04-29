“Ice Ice Baby”: Larsa Pippen expresses delight about new favorite gadget she bought together with her new boyfriend

On Monday, Larsa Pippen was seen beaming over her latest purchase that she bought alongside her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby. Expressing her delight over the new item, Pippen deemed it to be her favorite gadget as she giddily explained its cool features.

Taking to Instagram to post a story about her latest find, Larsa Pippen was seen seated in her living room with her recent boyfriend as she expressed her thoughts on her new ice machine. Explaining how they were watching basketball, the 50-year-old expressed her excitement about her new favorite gadget:

"Was watching basketball tonight, and I am super excited because Jeff and I got this ice machine, and we are really excited to use it. And we've been listening to it drop ice, I don't know if you guys can see it back there, and Jeff keeps making fun of me because I keep saying 'Ice Ice Baby,'" she said tagging her new boyfriend.

Larsa Pippen shows off her new favorite gadget on Instagram

Lara Pippen and Jeff Coby reportedly got together in January and were publicly seen together for the first time at the movie premiere for 'The Accountant 2'. Pippen was in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus since 2022, but the couple decided to part ways in July 2024.

On the other hand, Jeff Coby is a basketball player who went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. He last played for the Yamaguchi Pats Five in the Japanese B League third division.

Larsa Pippen shows love to her son Scotty Pippen Jr. after his team's exit in the first round of the playoffs

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, was seen showing love to their son Scotty Pippen Jr., who currently suits up for the Memphis Grizzlies. The young baller has had an impressive season this term and was his team's best performer during their playoff tie against the OKC Thunder.

Although they were swept by the Western Conference leaders in round 1 of their playoff series, Larsa Pippen was in awe of her son's performances as she expressed her pride in an Instagram story after his team's exit:

"I’m so proud of my son @spippenjr. He’s one of the best point guards in the league! You had a great season my love,” Larsa wrote.

Scotty Pippen Jr. was his team's best performer during the playoffs as he stepped up to the starting five following Ja Morant's injury. In his two starts in games 3 and 4, the young star recorded 28 and 30 points, respectively, showing off his potential.

