ICYMI: 2x All-NBA superstar gets into war of words with a fan during Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns are engaged in an intense seven-game series in the Western Conference Semi-finals, with the winner scheduled to advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Suns, who have now taken a 2-0 lead against the Mavericks in what were compelling victories, look to be the favorites to win the series and advance in their quest for an NBA Championship.

During Game 2 of the series, Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic had a heated exchange with a Phoenix Suns fan.

Footage of the incident can be viewed below.

In the clip, a fan can be seen heckling and trash-talking Luka Doncic, to which the Mavericks star responds.

Trash talking and intensity have always been a constant during the NBA Playoffs throughout the league's history. With an NBA Championship at stake, emotions tend to run high, prompting responses from players and fans alike.

An organizations' fans play a decisive role in helping the team obtain wins through their cheers, boos, support and voicing their dislike for the opposing team's players.

Following the Phoenix Suns’ first-place finish in the Western Conference, the franchise obtained rights to a home-court advantage during the NBA Playoffs.The first two matchups saw the Suns host the Mavericks at the Footprint Center.

The Dallas Mavericks entered hostile territory in the hopes of earning a victory, allowing them to take advantage in games three and four. However, the Mavs came up short.

Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns: An exceptional fixture

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

The Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious following a 4-2 series win over the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The victory saw them square up against arguably the best team in the NBA in the Phoenix Suns, who had just come off a 4-2 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans themselves.

Both franchises earned their victories in a hard-fought manner. It is of paramount importance to note that, while the Phoenix Suns have a duo they can turn to, in times of darkness, the Mavericks are left solely with Luka Doncic.

The lack of a second star in Dallas will eventually lead to the downfall of the franchise and render it impossible for the team to accomplish their aspirations of attaining an NBA Championship during Doncic's tenure with the organization.

The All-Star duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul look to be in a league of their own. The skill, IQ, grit, and mentality that the pair play with is at a ridiculously high level on a consistent basis.

Chris Paul recorded eight assists and six rebounds to go along with 28 points. The "Point God" scored or assisted the first 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns. Devin Booker, on the other hand, came up big in the fourth quarter, as well, scoring 30 points on the night to go along with four assists and rebounds each.

If the Suns can keep their stars healthy, it's only a matter of time before they are, once again, Finals bound.

Edited by Windy Goodloe