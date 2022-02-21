ICYMI: An emotional moment for NBA fans as Vanessa Bryant presents Chris Paul with the inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

The WNBA announced a day before the NBA All-Star Game that Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has been awarded the inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award. CP3 was honored by the WNBA for his relentless support and endorsement of pro-women’s and girls’ basketball.

Paul received the award from Vanessa Bryant and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The Suns’ starting point guard accepted the prestigious trophy with his daughter Camryn Paul.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Vanessa Bryant presents CP3 with the inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award Vanessa Bryant presents CP3 with the inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award ❤️ https://t.co/I0SkmkyfCy

Per the WNBA, Chris Paul earned the award due to his “significant contributions to the advancement of girls’ and womens’ basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA.” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent her congratulatory message to the 12x NBA All-Star, which also explained why CP3 was honored. She said:

“I have seen first-hand Chris’ appreciation of the WNBA and the game at every level for women and girls, especially in Phoenix and North Carolina, and his ardent support of our game strongly reflects the legacy of Kobe and Gigi.”

A more detailed explanation for Chris Paul’s award came through the WNBA’s press release:

“A devoted fan of the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury, Paul has consistently demonstrated a unique level of support, attending games throughout the regular season and playoffs while also using his public platforms to highlight the on-court successes and stories of WNBA players as well as their leadership in the community through their fight for social justice.”

Chris Paul’s thumb injury has serious playoff implications for the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns' season is bound to get rougher with the NBA's best playmaker out of the lineup for 6-8 weeks. [Photo: Basketball Forever]

Monty Williams and the Phoenix Suns coaching staff enjoyed the weekend as the bench tacticians for the eventual All-Star Game winner Team LeBron James. The award was well-deserved as the Suns hold the best record in the NBA by a considerable margin. Arguably the greatest reason behind their sizzling form is the NBA's assist leader.

The Phoenix Suns’ jovial mood was dampened by the horrible news of Paul’s thumb injury. ESPN came up with a report that CP3 will likely miss 6-8 weeks to fully recover. With only seven weeks remaining on the schedule following the All-Star break, the Suns could be in for rough sailing without the Point God.

The Suns have tallied 48 wins despite a spate of injuries and virus protocols. However, they’ve done so for most of the season with the NBA’s best court general on the floor. Monty Williams’ coaching chops and the resilience of the entire team will be severely tested in Chris Paul’s absence.

Phoenix should have no trouble getting into the playoffs but will have bigger questions on their hands once Chris Paul is set to return. How healthy he is and the status of his conditioning could determine their NBA championship aspirations.

