ICYMI: Ben Simmons gets sarcastic cheers from the Philadelphia crowd after dunking in the pre-game warmups

For the first time since last season’s playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers fans finally got to see Ben Simmons on the court. The former Sixers star was with the Brooklyn Nets' star-studded roster and came out on the floor during the warm-ups. Although he is listed on the Nets’ injury report due to a bad back, the Australian superstar showed that he can still go up effortlessly.

As ordinary as the slam was, the rabid Philly crowd, who had been heckling Simmons since he arrived in the city, jeered him even more. The nonchalant point guard seemingly failed to notice the tension in the air, particularly with his presence on the Sixers’ home floor.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Ben Simmons gets a sarcastic cheer from the Philly crowd after he dunks in warmups Ben Simmons gets a sarcastic cheer from the Philly crowd after he dunks in warmups https://t.co/wVJAjGpURf

The fanbase of the franchise that previously treated him like royalty was all out to let their hurt feelings be known to the 2018 Rookie of the Year. Simmons’ insistence to sit out the season despite hefty fines angered the fiercely loyal Philly crowd.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were already anticipating the fans’ reaction, so they quickly took care of business to quiet the crowd. With Simmons cheering and dapping his teammates from the sidelines, the Nets raced to a 40-23 lead. By halftime, the lead had ballooned to 72-51.

talked to "It was very quiet towards the end. We ain't hear no more Ben Simmons chants from the Sixers fans." @KDTrey5 talked to @StephanieReady after the blowout win in Philly. "It was very quiet towards the end. We ain't hear no more Ben Simmons chants from the Sixers fans."@KDTrey5 talked to @StephanieReady after the blowout win in Philly. https://t.co/vshtKTi0KN

The Brooklyn Nets superstars and former Sixers Seth Curry and Andre Drummond showed the fire and intensity of a marquee matchup. They came out snarling and aggressive and played their best game of the season against a potential first-round opponent in the playoffs.

Ben Simmons’ priceless smiles during the game was the perfect barometer for the Brooklyn Nets' total annihilation of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the 76ers. It got so bad that the stunned Philly crowd, who couldn’t wait to jeer their former point guard, ended up throwing whistles and catcalls at their own team.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's big game performance, Ben Simmons had the last laugh against his former team and Philly’s raucous fans.

James Harden had another disappearing act in front of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden had another disappointing performance in a much-anticipated game between two heated rivals. [Photo: USA Today]

While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were almost seething with intensity, James Harden was almost too casual in such a big game. Irving, who guarded him for most of the game, played like it was a personal battle between the two superstars. Harden, by contrast, was unbelievably hesitant and almost disengaged.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Reggie Miller celebrates James Harden passing him on the all-time 3-point list Reggie Miller celebrates James Harden passing him on the all-time 3-point list 👏 https://t.co/9wmK2SVdKi

Besides getting honored for surpassing the great Reggie Miller for third place on the all-time three-pointers made, James Harden was almost non-existent. In 29 minutes of game time, he only scored 11 points more than Ben Simmons, who was sat on the sidelines.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons James Harden has done jackshit so far — this really does feel like a playoff game! James Harden has done jackshit so far — this really does feel like a playoff game!

James Harden’s reputation of choking in big games was the biggest theme midway into the game. If he continues this disappearing act for the 76ers, he may be hit with the same vicious reaction Ben Simmons has been desperately trying to avoid.

