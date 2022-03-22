ICYMI: Bennedict Mathurin explodes for possibly the dunk of the tournament in Arizona vs TCU

Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin had the basketball world buzzing last night. After one of the most exciting thrillers in recent March Madness history, the talented guard put on an impressive show in a sensational overtime showdown against TCU.

A popular pick to make a serious run at the national championship, the Arizona Wildcats found themselves in a vicious battle against TCU that ended up going to overtime before seeing the Wildcats come out as victors.

It looked as if TCU had all of the momentum in the game until the 19-year-old wing had a momentum shaking play that sent basketball fans into a frenzy. Mathurin went on to put the ball on the floor before attacking the basket and exploding for a vicious poster slam that quickly had the arena roaring with excitement.

It was the start of a complete takeover from Mathurin, who went on to finish the game with 30 points and nine rebounds, including an impressive game-tying three that sent the game into overtime.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin starting to generate buzz

Throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season, Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin has continued to be one of the most impressive players in college basketball. Although the Wildcats have been one of the most dominant teams in the country throughout the regular season, Mathurin has been the engine that makes the team go. After an impressive freshman year that saw Mathurin generate some buzz with NBA scouts, the 6'6" wing has taken serious strides forward in his development during his sophomore season.

After being viewed as a potentially dangerous shooter from the outside last year, Mathurin has now become a more all-around two-way player and has gotten the attention of NBA executives and decision makers. Many expected Mathurin to become a player that could be selected in the latter portion of the 2022 NBA Draft lottery. But it hasn't taken long for that view to change, as now Mathurin is being considered a likely favorite to hear his name in the top-10 of the upcoming Draft.

With the Arizona Wildcats looking like a team that could have their eyes set on a potential spot in the national championship, all eyes will be on Bennedict Mathurin in the team's upcoming games. After an impressive performance against TCU, Mathurin and the Wildcats will now face a scrappy Houston Cougars team in a matchup that features to be one of the more competitive games this week.

