ICYMI: “But that’s LEBRON!” - Trey Murphy's mom gives a wholesome reaction after her son makes her meet LeBron James on her birthday

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy introduced LA Lakers star LeBron James to his mom, Albeda, on her birthday on Sunday. Murphy went head-to-head with the 'King' and helped his side emerge victorious against LA, overturning a 23-point deficit. After the game, Murphy managed to catch up with LeBron and had him click a picture with his mom as her birthday gift.

Albeda Murphy was emotional after meeting James and gave a wholesome reaction when NBA reporter Bill Oram told her that her son, Trey, had just beaten the four-time MVP in an NBA game. Here's what Albeda said:

“But that’s LEBRON!”

Oram happened to be around to capture the moment. Here's a glimpse of Albeda Murphy posing with LeBron James for a picture posted by Oram:

Bill Oram @billoram Wholesome content alert



For his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to Wholesome content alertFor his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to @KingJames . She was practically in tears she was so happy. I said, “You understand your son just beat him,” and she said, “But that’s LEBRON!” 🚨Wholesome content alert🚨 For his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to @KingJames. She was practically in tears she was so happy. I said, “You understand your son just beat him,” and she said, “But that’s LEBRON!” https://t.co/wcHt7mKogG

LeBron James has been a role model for most of the rookies that debuted in the NBA this year. They've all grown up watching him, so it was common to see these youngsters show their respect to the LA Lakers star. LeBron being a fan favorite for a parent is rare, but it just goes to show how much of an inspiration he has been to many over the years.

LeBron James and LA Lakers endure a disappointing result against New Orleans Pelicans; slip to 10th in the Western Conference standings

The Lakers could face the possibility of not making the play-in tournament this year

LeBron James and the LA Lakers blew a golden opportunity to extend their advantage over fellow play-in hopefuls, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, in the Western Conference standings. They blew a 23-point lead to lose the tie 108-116.

James scored 39 points, bagged nine rebounds and dished out five assists, but his efforts went in vain as the Lakers struggled to close out yet another game. LA dropped to 31-43 for the season and find themselves just a game ahead of the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron James on his ankle: "I have no idea how I finished the game. ... It was pretty nasty." LeBron James on his ankle: "I have no idea how I finished the game. ... It was pretty nasty."

To make things worse, LeBron suffered an ankle injury during the first half of the match. He described the injury as "horrible" after the game. There is no update available regarding the extent of the injury. If James is forced to miss more games, LA may struggle to qualify for the play-in tournament.

They are already without Anthony Davis for now and also have the second-toughest schedule remaining.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava