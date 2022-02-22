ICYMI: Charles Barkley jokes about wanting to do a duet with Adele during All-Star weekend

Charles Barkley, even when doing basketball analysis for Inside the NBA with TNT, never fails to grab the headlines. Years after retiring from pro basketball, the legendary former league MVP is a regular hot take on national TV with his fearless and often questionable comments on air. The All-Star Game in Cleveland last weekend was one such situation where Barkley’s on-the-spot words hilariously put the spotlight on him and Grammy Award-winning singer Adele.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland was filled with the who’s who in the sports and entertainment industries. Adele, who’s the girlfriend of LeBron James’ close friend Rich Paul, was just one of the numerous celebrities who enjoyed the league’s mid-season festivities.

While the camera focused on Adele, Charles Barkley suddenly blurted out:

“I need to talk to her. I’m thinking we should do a duet.”

Despite being known as a prankster, hearing Charles Barkley say his desire to collaborate with no less than the British singing royalty was a surprise. The basketball Hall-of-Famer never shies away from a challenge, but belting out a song with Adele would have been a sight to see.

Just to put things in perspective, Ernie Johnson, who is the co-host of the same show, was quick to point out:

“Oh, no that would never happen.”

LeBron James and Steph Curry made the All-Star weekend memorable

Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to make the All-Star Game a spectacle to see. [Photo: The Sun]

Millions of basketball fans would, of course, love to see an Adele-Barkley mashup. The almost impossible event could even take place in the future if the powers-that-be take a huge risk in the TV ratings. But that’s more likely to happen than Russell Westbrook coming out of nowhere to win the MVP this season.

LeBron James and Steph Curry, though, put on a show to make the Cleveland All-Star Game one to remember. In a rare show of combined star power, the rivals made the weekend a blast for basketball fans.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



@StephenCurry30 | @KingJames Just two guys born in Akron, Ohio balling out on the big stage Just two guys born in Akron, Ohio balling out on the big stage 🙌@StephenCurry30 | @KingJames https://t.co/CbuxmYWv25

The Golden State Warriors superstar won the MVP with a sizzling shooting display while Cleveland’s Prodigal Son won the game with a buzzer-beater. In an ironic twist of events, the usual rivals teamed up to bring glory and fun to the city of Cleveland. It was everything Adam Silver could have hoped for and then some.

To highlight next year’s All-Star Weekend, the NBA commissioner could tap Adele and Charles Barkley to get the show going.

