ICYMI: Devin Booker shows up in a "F*** Jae Crowder" t-shirt at post-match press conference, as Phoenix Suns close out the New Orleans Pelicans 4-2 to advance in the Playoffs

With a 115-109 win in Game 6, Devin Booker made light of the New Orleans Pelicans' attempt to get under Jae Crowder's skin. Joined by Chris Paul, Booker was seen wearing a t-shirt meant for Pelicans fans to mock Crowder.

Rocking the "F**k Jae Crowder" t-shirt, Booker was asked about his thoughts on Pelicans fans wearing the shirt. He said:

"It's really a beautiful thing. It's respect at its highest level. I've never been an entertainer or performer, but having 15-20 thousand people chant your name, that's pretty impressive. Good for Jae. People that didn't know his name before the game, know it now."

With a win on the road, the Suns finally emerged victorious from their first-round series against the Pelicans.

Devin Booker sat out for the majority of the series due to a hamstring injury, and was reduced to watching the events unfold from the sidelines.

However, Phoenix's role players were able to step up in his absence. Paired with Paul's brilliance as a leader, the Suns moved one step closer to their ultimate goal of a championship.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport CP3 has a PERFECT game to send Pelicans home in Game 6



33 PTS | 8 AST

14-14 FG



Point God. CP3 has a PERFECT game to send Pelicans home in Game 633 PTS | 8 AST14-14 FGPoint God. https://t.co/tJWRvd34Ch

When Booker returned in Game 6, Phoenix looked like a contender again.

Unfortunately, the road ahead may not be as simple. They now face a tough matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who closed out their series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Devin Booker's return to action

Devin Booker being guarded by Jose Alvarado.

After sustaining a hamstring injury in Game 2, Booker was reduced to a bystander as Phoenix dropped Games 2 and 4 to the Pelicans.

Booker returned for Game 6. While his performance wasn't his best by any means, having Booker on the floor did wonders for the Suns' overall offensive spacing and flow.

Booker notched 13 points, converting five of his 12 field goal attempts. Coming off injury, Booker will still need some time to find his rhythm again. However, Booker's influence was hard to ignore.

As one of the most prolific young scorers in the league, Booker tends to draw a lot of attention when he receives the ball. Paired with a master point guard such as Chris Paul, the two combine to form a deadly backcourt.

Suns will rejoice as Booker gets a few game reps in ahead of their second-round series.

Edited by Adam Dickson