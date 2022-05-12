ICYMI: DJ Khaled hustles for the loose ball and then gives Erik Spoelstra a squeeze on the shoulders during 76ers vs Heat

In what could be termed a complete blowout, the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Miami Heat, 85-120, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday. The Heat went 3-2 up in the series and have home court advantage.

Midway through the game, DJ Khaled, an avid Heat fan, who was at the game with his wife and child, lent a hand in bounding the ball after it went into the stands off the 76ers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport DJ Khaled got the ball for the inbound DJ Khaled got the ball for the inbound 😂 https://t.co/dZCDJPdjak

Khaled is an avid NBA fan and has often been seen on the sidelines of Miami Heat games.

Review: The Miami Heat have their most dominant win of the season over the 76ers in Game 5

Joel Embiid, in 33 minutes, could only manage 17 points and was hit in the face by Dewayne Dedmon during a scuffle for an offensive rebound.

The Miami Heat, in an incredible outing on Tuesday, scored 120 points and held the Philadelphia 76ers to just 85.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded six assists on 50.0% shooting from three-point range. Max Strus had himself a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double and Gabe Vincent added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

After a lackluster shooting night, the Heat came back strong, shooting 53.6% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range. The 76ers, on the other hand, had another disappointing outing, shooting 36.5% from the field and just 28.1% from three-point range.

The game, for the most part, never went beyond the Miami Heat's control. The start of the second quarter saw Philly take a backseat down 12.

Then, after two competitive quarters, they gave up completely, scoring a mere 19 points in the fourth quarter as opposed to the Heat's 39. Speaking about the 76ers' poor defense and his injury, Joel Embiid, in a post-game press-conference, said:

"We didn't play defense. We weren't physical enough, we weren't locked in from the beginning, and they took advantage of it. ... I just felt something to my face, in that area, pretty painful but, it's whatever."

As reported by NBC Sports' Noah Levick, Joel Embiid was first on the floor, but after getting checked out by medical officers on the bench, was cleared and returned to the game.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick Joel Embiid got up, took a detour on his way to the sidelines to express his displeasure at the no-call on Dewayne Dedmon.



Looked like Embiid was briefly checked out on the bench by medical staffers, given the OK to stay in after taking a hit to the face. Joel Embiid got up, took a detour on his way to the sidelines to express his displeasure at the no-call on Dewayne Dedmon. Looked like Embiid was briefly checked out on the bench by medical staffers, given the OK to stay in after taking a hit to the face.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Edited by Adam Dickson