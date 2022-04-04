ICYMI: "Dub Nation, we'll see y'all in the playoffs" - Steph Curry sends out a heartwarming message to Golden State Warriors fans as they seal playoff berth

Golden State Warriors Steph Curry was not on the floor last night against the Utah Jazz but took part in the celebrations as the Warriors clinched their playoff berth.

The Warriors had an excellent start to the season and enjoyed a decent run at the top of the Western Conference standings before dropping off as the season progressed. While they could lose their 3rd-place seeding if care is not taken, a playoff feature is guaranteed.

They have had a poor run of form for the Warriors since returning from the All-Star break, eclipsing their bright start to the campaign. The team was supposed to be stronger with Klay Thompson returning to the fold after being sidelined for over 900 days. Unfortunately, they are yet to show their strength.

The victory against the Jazz was undoubtedly a confidence booster, as it played a role in sealing their playoff berth. Steph Curry, who is currently nursing a foot injury, chose to rally the Warriors fanbase in street clothes. In the video released, an excited Curry asked if the fans would be available to cheer them on when the playoffs commence.

"Hey, Dub Nation, we'll see y'all in the playoffs, right? Let's go!!!!!"

For the Warriors to make a deep run in the playoffs, they need to go back to the drawing board. Although injuries might have played a role in their current form, they could have done better given the quality of their roster. Since returning from the All-Star break, the Warriors have won only seven games in 19 outings.

The Golden State Warriors are hopeful Steph Curry will be available for the postseason

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors competes for a loose ball against Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics

The Warriors are close to getting the band together, the core group that led them to three championships in four years, with the exception of Kevin Durant. Thompson has been unavailable since the 2019 Finals, and with Steph missing almost the entire 2019-20 season, the Warriors have failed to reach the playoffs.

Last season, they came close but fell to the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies in the inaugural play-in tournament. Getting back into the playoffs is in itself a huge deal for the Warriors, and they are hopeful they will get Steph Curry fit early enough.

The all-time leading three-point scorer hurt his foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics after Marcus Smart went through him to get to a loose ball. He has sat out their last eight games, but the medical team is hopeful he will be ready to go for the playoffs.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Steph will slowly return to on-court activities next week, and his status will also be reviewed. Steph is optimistic he will be ready before Game 1 of the first round.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week -- and a regular season return for a single game hasn't been ruled out -- but expectation remains he's course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @kendra__andrews and me. Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week -- and a regular season return for a single game hasn't been ruled out -- but expectation remains he's course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @kendra__andrews and me.

There is still a lot of movement in the Western Conference standings, so it is unclear to say for certain who the Warriors will be facing in the first round. Nonetheless, it is imperative they get off to a flying start, and they will need their leading scorer to achieve that.

