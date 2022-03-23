ICYMI: "Everybody know what LeBron means to the league" - Ja Morant reveals he wants to put the 'King' on a poster

Ja Morant has been a human highlight reel since being drafted into the NBA in 2019. The 22-year-old has dunked over some of the best in the league, but an iconic player that he is still waiting to get a poster dunk on is LeBron James.

In the four games between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Lakers this season, Morant was able to lead his side to three wins. Despite his impressive performances over the Purple and Gold, his dream of dunking over King James was not fulfilled in those encounters.

Ja Morant has elevated his game to the next level and made his first All-Star appearance this season. His athleticism has helped him win appreciation from fans across the globe. Morant oozes confidence and comes to his best when he faces the best in the league.

When asked about the one player he dreams of dunking on, Ja Morant simply replied by saying,

"LeBron, I mean, everybody knows what LeBron means to the league and where he is at, at being, you know, the best to ever touch a basketball. That's my guy, but yeah, that moment I need."

Ja Morant certainly has the courage to dunk over the tallest and most physical players in the league. He is one of the best players in the paint and is not afraid to take flight when needed. The 22-year-old has already imagined what the poster dunk on LeBron should look like. He sounded excited speaking about the same and said:

"But I need it to be chest-to-chest, not him on the side or anything, because, you know, you don't get a lot of credit for that. I need it to be him jumping and I'm jumping right in front."

A poster of LeBron James would certainly be a great achievement as he is one of the best chase down blockers in the league. He is also 6 feet 8" and getting the better of him is not all that easy. Very few players in the league have had the privilege of dunking on LeBron James and Ja Morant certainly wants to be on that list too.

Is Ja Morant one of the best dunkers in the NBA?

2022 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

Ja Morant is one of the best young talents in the league. He is extremely athletic and in his short career, the youngster has already had many memorable moments. The 22-year-old has not been a part of a single Slam dunk contest in his career, but his in-game dunks are proof that any year he decides to compete in the competition, Ja will be a clear favorite to win the trophy.

Players like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Green, Zach LaVine and Obi Toppin are certainly in the pecking order, but Morant's confidence while dunking is unmatched.

His dunks are not everything that defines his game, but they are certainly a key weapon in his armory. With a long time left in his career, Ja Morant has many more highlights to add to his collection. If the youngster continues to work hard, he will certainly end up being one of the most athletic guards in the history of the game.

