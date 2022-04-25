ICYMI: "Everybody’s gotta see sneaky boy be fallin’ down" - Denzel Washington engages in savage banter with Kyle Lowry as Heat best Hawks in Game 4

The Miami Heat put the Atlanta Hawks on the brink of elimination without starting point guard Kyle Lowry in Game 4.

Without Lowry’s usual defense, leadership and playmaking, the Heat leaned on Jimmy Butler to stop the Hawks’ six-game winning streak at State Farm Arena.

Butler and Lowry got a chance to meet with the iconic Denzel Washington as the Heat-Hawks series intensified. The legendary actor, who’s a known LA Lakers fan, was talking to Butler when he took a hilarious shot at the injured champion point guard. He said:

“Your boy be floppin.’ Everybody's gotta see sneaky boy be fallin’ down.”

Lowry, while laughing, had a quick answer to the Academy Award winner:

“Just doing my job.”

The six-time All-Star is known for his stellar defense and gritty game but has caught the ire of many Atlanta Hawks fans for his flopping. He’s been on the receiving end of boos as the refs have sometimes been duped by Lowry’s trickery.

The 35-year-old veteran simply knows how to sell stuff. To get the attention of the refs, the one-time champion would exaggerate his moves and force the officials to make a call. More often than not, he receives the favorable end of the situation.

Kyle Lowry does what it takes to win ball games. He gives Miami leadership, a never-say-die spirit, and the occasional acting job that catches the attention of no less than the legendary Denzel Washington.

The Miami Heat will need Kyle Lowry fully healthy to win the NBA championship

Kyle Lowry is a critical part of the Miami Heat's title aspirations.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra specifically had Kyle Lowry in mind when he went out to get reinforcements. The former Toronto Raptors franchise player is Miami’s only marquee signing. He helped the Heat increase their win total by 13 games and grab the top seed in the East.

Lowry is only averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the 2022 postseason. However, as most opposing coaches say, his impact on the Miami Heat is not readily seen in his raw numbers.

The Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was a perfect example of Lowry’s importance.

Miami led by 84-71 and were seemingly cruising to another victory when “Mr. Raptor” injured his hamstring. Without Lowry’s playmaking, composure and leadership, the Hawks would mount a big rally to eventually stun the Heat.

The Miami Heat won soundly against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4, but there is no mistaking how much Spoelstra needs Lowry for a title run.

