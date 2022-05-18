ICYMI: “Fashionably late" - Tyler Herro has Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo in splits as he shows off his post-win fit to the media

Celebrations for the Miami Heat's Game 1 win against the Boston Celtics began early as Tyler Herro graced the post-game press conference and had Bam Adebayo in splits with his fashion choices.

After a stellar but gritty performance on Tuesday night, the Heat set the tone for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. While the nature of their performance on the court was intense, the mood at the post-game media session was cut by Herro's antics.

With Bam Adebayo being interviewed by a reporter, the young Heat guard showed up "fashionably late" in his post-win fit which had the Heat center lose his mind.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Herro had Bam cracking up with his postgame fit Herro had Bam cracking up with his postgame fit 😭 https://t.co/eys2J8wzuF

The audible shock on the reporter's part added to the hilarity of the situation as he addressed Herro:

"Good Lord. We're trying to talk here and you show up like the sleeve monster."

Herro responded by saying:

"My bad. Fashionably late."

As if this wasn't enough, the media personnel found themselves breaking an astute silence as Adebayo followed Tyler Herro's "fashion" footsteps and rolled up his sleeves, leaving the Heat guard and the media laughing in the process.

The post-game media session was in stark contrast to the activities on the floor. However, a hard-fought victory earned a small celebration nonetheless.

With three wins still to be earned, the Heat will have to remain focused. Coming up against one of the most impressive young teams in the ECF, Miami cannot afford to let their guard down against the Celtics.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo went to work in Game 1

Bam Adebayo contests Jaylen Brown's jumpshot

While Jimmy Butler was the undeniable superstar for the Miami Heat in Game 1, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo made extremely valuable contributions to the side's success.

Herro went off on the scoring front. Knocking down 7-15 from the field, the Heat young gun had 18 points, although he shot poorly from beyond the arc. Leading the bench scoring effort, Herro displayed why he earned the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #6MOTYLER was key in keeping us close in the first half #6MOTYLER was key in keeping us close in the first half https://t.co/XYIAVb12Pn

Meanwhile, Adebayo was a beast on the defensive end. Although the numbers didn't necessarily do him justice, his four blocks on the night were just a small aspect of his overall defensive exploits.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Feelin' a little deja vu with that Bam block Feelin' a little deja vu with that Bam block 👀 https://t.co/TnZPZhsr76

The overall flow of the game saw Boston dominate in the first half. But a drastic shift in momentum spurred by the Heat's aggressive defense and ferocious rebounding effort saw the Celtics shellshocked in the third-quarter.

Holding Boston to only 14 points, the Heat flipped the lead in no time. Although the Celtics went on an absolute tear in the fourth, their effort wasn't enough to overcome the damage inflicted in the third.

While it is still early in the series, Miami have developed a template for playing the Celtics going forward. Given the strategic genius of Erik Spoelstra as head coach, the Heat definitely have the upper hand.

But the boys from Beantown have been particularly dangerous coming off losses. With an impressively reactive Boston unit to deal with, Game 2 will be a challenge for the Heat.

