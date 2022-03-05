ICYMI: “Get out the way, Giannis!” - Chicago Bulls announcers celebrate wildly as Derrick Jones Jr. dunks all over two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. recorded one of the best highlight dunks of his career against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jones, a former slam dunk champion, posterized Antetokounmpo in an emphatic way when the two teams went head-to-head on Friday. The Bulls announcers celebrated wildly following the play.

"Get out the way, Giannis! Giannis what you doing?" said one of the announcers.

Here's a clip of the thunderous dunk by Derrick Jones Jr. over Giannis Antetokounmpo uploaded by House of Highlights on Instagram:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have the last laugh as they beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their current winning streak to three games by beating the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on the road. It was a tightly contested game, with the Bucks entering halftime with a four-point lead. The Bulls pulled away with an eight-point lead in the second half.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks came back strong down the stretch, outscoring DeMar DeRozan and co. 37-24 in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists on the night. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton each registered 20-point games. The Bucks improved to 39-25 for the season with the win. They are now third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo has been in stellar form since Christmas. He has averaged 31.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game between now and then. The reigning Finals MVP has shot 55.6% from the field during that stretch, maintaining his efficiency to a great extent.

As per Legion Hoops, the two-time MVP has passed Wilt Chamberlain for the highest PER season of all-time with a 32.2 rating.

Antetokounmpo is in a tough race to win this year's MVP award alongside fellow bigs Joel Embiiid and Nikola Jokic. The 27-year-old is currently the best player out of the three. He could even lead the race at the end of the regular season if he continues to perform the way he has so far.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping their talisman can carry this form into the postseason, as their title defense will be challenging this year.

The Eastern Conference hasn't looked this competitive in the longest time, with the likes of Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets all looking like legitimate NBA Finals contenders.

