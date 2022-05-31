ICYMI: "Go win it, go f**king win it" - Kyle Lowry’s inspiring message to Boston Celtics’ 3x All-Star after Game 7

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was given encouraging words at the end of their Game 7 win against the Miami Heat. The home team's Kyle Lowry encouraged him to go win the championship.

Kyle Lowry and Jayson Tatum can be seen in the video embracing one another at the end of the game, with Udonis Haslem also in the frame. The former Toronto Raptors point guard had a few encouraging words for Tatum. Lowry said:

"Go win it, go f**king win it. This ain't nothing, you keep going."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "Go win it, go f**king win it" 🗣



Kyle Lowry had a message for Jayson Tatum after Game 7 "Go win it, go f**king win it" 🗣Kyle Lowry had a message for Jayson Tatum after Game 7 https://t.co/MSmUGz2YAb

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals ended with the Boston Celtics beating the Miami Heat on the road. The final scoreline read 100-96 despite a late push from the hosts..

Jayson Tatum dropped 26 points on the night, along with 10 rebounds and six assists. He shot 57.1% from beyond the arc and 42.9% from the field.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat. He played 48 minutes on the night while dropping 35 points on better than 54.2% shooting, along with nine rebounds.

Boston Celtics' road to the NBA Finals

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Game 7

The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat in seven games to progress to the NBA Finals, where they will take on the Golden State Warriors. They also beat the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the previous round in seven games.

The Celtics' suffocating defense continued to wreak havoc as they added Miami to their casualty list. They beat the Bucks in the semifinals and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Led by Marcus Smart, their ability to switch on defense is of the utmost importance in the way they play.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Celtics are seeking to improve to 6-0 following a loss this postseason.



Boston has outscored teams by an average of 17.8 PPG after losses, the 4th-highest average in a single postseason in NBA history (min. 3 games). The Celtics are seeking to improve to 6-0 following a loss this postseason.Boston has outscored teams by an average of 17.8 PPG after losses, the 4th-highest average in a single postseason in NBA history (min. 3 games). https://t.co/XniEzQumTP

This, coupled with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum showing they can co-exist, has given them the offensive push they need. One can take over the game when the other is not at his best.

Jaylen Brown had a series just as good as Tatum did against the Miami Heat. He could have easily won the inaugural Larry Bird Trophy, which is given out to the Eastern Conference finals MVP. Brown poured in 40 points in Game 3 as he averaged 24.1 points per game in the series.

Giving credit where credit is due, coach Ime Udoka's tough, defensive-oriented schemes have gotten the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Early on in the season, there were rumors of unrest between the first-year coach and the players. That now seems a distant memory.

Edited by Adam Dickson