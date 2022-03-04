ICYMI: Insane crowd reaction for Reggie Jackson during LA Lakers thrashing, as NBA reporter calls him "The King Of LA tonight"

Reggie Jackson and the LA Clippers completed a 4-0 regular-season series sweep against cross-town rivals the LA Lakers on Thursday. Jackson was the architect of the 132-111 blowout win, bagging 36 points, nine assists and eight rebounds on the night. He shot 14 of 30 from the field, including four triples, and finished with a game-high box +/- of +44.

The Clippers fans fully celebrated Jackson's big night, chanting his name at the Crypto.com Arena. He tormented the LA Lakers during the third quarter of the match when Ty Lue's men outscored LeBron James and Co. 40-18. Here's a clip of the moment uploaded by Farbod Esnaashari on Twitter:

The previous three meetings between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers were all close encounters. Reggie Jackson and Co. made sure they didn't stretch the game too late this time around, grabbing a 30-point lead at one stage during the second half.

The LA Clippers have played without All-Star Paul George in three of their last four games against the LA Lakers and were without Kawhi Leonard as well, who has been out since the start of the season.

That made their season-series sweep of the Lakers even more impressive as Purple and Gold had at least two of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis play against the Clippers this season.

LA Lakers suffer fourth straight loss, no answers for Reggie Jackson's 36-point outburst

The LA Lakers' have continued to struggle to perform post the All-Star break. They have now lost all four of their games since then. Frank Vogel's men started strong against Reggie Jackson and the Clippers, entering halftime with only a three-point deficit. The Lakers' early-season third-quarter problems returned, though, as they allowed their opponents to gain a 18-40 advantage during that stretch.

LA just couldn't stop the Clippers from being lethal from the perimeter on the night as they shot 17 3-point field goals on the night. The Lakers, meanwhile, shot 12 threes, most of them coming down the stretch after Ty Lue's men had pulled away with a big lead.

The LA Lakers have now won only seven games against the Clippers since the start of the 2012-13 NBA season and have lost seven in a row since the Clippers hired Ty Lue as their head coach.

Frank Vogel's men are now only one game ahead of the tenth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference standings with a 27-35 record. They have the second-toughest schedule, so it will be an uphill task for the 17-time NBA champions to make a turnaround this season.

