ICYMI: "It's a POOLE PARTY!" - Klay Thompson hilariously crashes Jordan Poole's interview after another great performance as Warriors go 3-0 up against Denver Nuggets

Klay Thompson hilariously interrupted teammate Jordan Poole's post-game interview after the Golden State Warriors went 3-0 up against the Denver Nuggets.

With every playoff game, it seems like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson may have found a third member of the Splash Brothers. Poole’s latest audition may be his best yet, as finished with 27 points on a ridiculous 69% shooting.

Jordan Poole’s emergence as a legitimate big-time scoring option has helped the Warriors take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Nuggets. Game 3 showcased how deadly the Warriors’ fearsome trio can be as they splashed long-range bombs all over the floor.

After the game, Klay Thompson couldn’t help but ruin Poole’s interview on the Nugget’s home floor with shouts of:

“It’s a pool party; it’s a pool party!!!”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



This Klay and Jordan Poole moment "IT'S A POOLE PARTY!"This Klay and Jordan Poole moment "IT'S A POOLE PARTY!" This Klay and Jordan Poole moment 😂 https://t.co/gkKFWaoh5u

Poole explained how he has drawn confidence from his illustrious teammates, saying:

“These guys have given me that confidence. Just to know what it’s like... That’s what I’m talking about. We got these guys who push us every single day. They push me every single day, everybody on our team.”

The Warriors’ deadly shooters splashed their way to torch the Nuggets. Curry had 27 points on 53% shooting, while Thompson tallied 26, hitting 55% of his shots, including 6-13 from beyond the arc.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



- Klay Thompson: 26 Points, 55% FG, 6 3PM



- Jordan Poole: 27 Points, 69% FG, 3 3PM



SPLASH BROS. - Steph Curry: 27 Points, 53% FG, 3 3PM- Klay Thompson: 26 Points, 55% FG, 6 3PM- Jordan Poole: 27 Points, 69% FG, 3 3PMSPLASH BROS. - Steph Curry: 27 Points, 53% FG, 3 3PM- Klay Thompson: 26 Points, 55% FG, 6 3PM- Jordan Poole: 27 Points, 69% FG, 3 3PMSPLASH BROS. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SVpEUspyG5

The new version of the Splash Bros is making the Warriors more dangerous than ever. Golden State’s new death lineup is giving off vibes of their past championship teams.

Denver Nuggets have no answer for Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry

The Warriors' vaunted three-guard lineup is oozing with firepower. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

Except for the third quarter in Game 3, the Nuggets have largely been unable to contain the Golden State Warriors’ new vaunted trio. Denver was a moderate defensive team in the regular season but has been on its heels for most of the first round series.

Without Jamal Murray and Otto Porter Jr., the Nuggets have expectedly struggled to go toe-to-toe with the Warriors. However, even if both were available, keeping the lid on Poole, Thompson and Curry would have been an onerous task.

The Warriors are now on the verge of sweeping the Nuggets and are looking like a legitimate threat to go all the way this season. It isn’t just Denver who could be in serious trouble considering the way Poole, Thompson and Curry are playing.

As the Warriors go deeper into the playoffs, their death lineup could only become more comfortable with each other and wreak more havoc

Edited by Bhargav