ICYMI: James Harden and Philly legend Meek Mill dap up after former's Philadelphia 76ers home debut

James Harden’s much-awaited home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers finally happened in front of the team’s biggest and most ardent supporters. After thrilling fans following the Ben Simmons trade, “The Beard” finally held court at the Wells Fargo Center to help lead the 76ers past the slumping New York Knicks.

One of the most popular faces among the throngs of the Philly faithful on Wednesday was rapper Meek Mill. The award-winning artist, who is also Harden's good friend, watched the action courtside while cheering for the basketball superstar and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the game, James Harden and Meek Mill expectedly looked for each other before meeting up for a quick hug and dap. Behind them, adoring fans of the Philadelphia 76ers were standing in ovation, basking in their team's triumph.

Harden didn’t disappoint the thousands who were dying to see how he would mesh with his new teammates, particularly All-Star center Joel Embiid.

The former Brooklyn Nets superstar finished with a near triple-double of 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. He finished 8-13 from the field and displayed his trademark trips to the free-throw line, where he made 8-10 attempts.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly



𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙎.



James Harden is home "Number 1. The Beard."𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙎.James Harden is home "Number 1. The Beard."𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙎.James Harden is home ⬇ https://t.co/UrxIbbW7s5

There were many potential issues when James Harden was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a package centered around Ben Simmons.

So far, the worries and possible setbacks have been nothing but rumors. Harden has arguably been playing his best since his Houston Rockets days following the blockbuster trade.

James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have been lights out

The Philadelphia 76ers now have a new Big 3 on their roster

After James Harden was inserted into the starting lineup, one of the biggest challenges for the Philadelphia 76ers was determining Tyrese Maxey's position moving forward.

Maxey was previously thrust into the starting point guard role after Ben Simmons demanded to be traded. The sophomore, despite the huge responsibilities, played above expectations. He has given the team solid production and playmaking to complement Joel Embiid.

With Harden’s arrival, Maxey has not only played well but has seemingly improved his overall contribution since being freed from the primary playmaking role. He has been outstanding as Harden’s backcourt partner.

ESPN @espn



Joel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast

James Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast

Tyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG Philly's trio put in work vs. the KnicksJoel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 AstJames Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 AstTyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG Philly's trio put in work vs. the Knicks 🔔Joel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 AstJames Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 AstTyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG https://t.co/ai7bQBeQu7

The arrival of James Harden and the continued excellence of Tyrese Maxey have turned the Philadelphia 76ers’ spectacular duo into a Big 3. Philly’s new backcourt has eased the burden on Joel Embiid and has made the team look more formidable than ever.

The Philadelphia 76ers drubbed the New York Knicks behind the combined efforts of their new fantastic trio. If the NBA has not taken notice yet, they should start paying attention to the emerging powerhouse coming from the East.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh