ICYMI: Jayson Tatum tries quieting Boston Celtics fans as they boo former star Kyrie Irving

Jayson Tatum tried to show his support for Kyrie Irving during the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics game on Sunday at TD Garden.

The home fans continued to boo former star Irving, despite the dynamic guard leaving the franchise almost three years ago. The 2016 NBA champion has always received a hostile reception since leaving the Celtics as he initially said he would be re-signing with them.

However, Irving took a U-turn on that decision, prioritizing a move to the Nets as that allowed him to be close to his hometown of New Jersey. The Boston Celtics fans still seem to hold the grudge, though, and made their feelings known to the seven-time All-Star by booing him again on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' current leader and former teammate of Irving, had none of it as he tried to quiet the arena midway through the match. Here's a video of this supportive move made by Tatum posted by ESPN:

"Kyrie sucks, Kyrie sucks!" chanted the Boston Celtics fans.

Irving broke out laughing at the Celtics fans as Tatum tried to quieten them. In his post-game comments, he also compared the Boston faithful to a 'scorned girlfriend' asking for an explanation as to why he left.

Jayson Tatum goes off for 54 points as Boston Celtics defeat Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets

Jayson Tatum recorded a season-high 54 points for the Boston Celtics in their 126-120 home win over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics took the season series 3-1 against the Nets this year following Sunday's win.

Tatum and co. were impressive in the two teams' last three meetings, with two of them ending in blowout victories.

The Brooklyn Nets were shorthanded previously but played with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the lineup during Sunday's contest. It was a close encounter until halftime, with the Nets going into the break with a two-point lead. However, Jayson Tatum and the crew came up big down the stretch and improved to 39-27 for the season.

Durant waged a lone battle for the struggling Nets, tallying 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Irving, who has been spectacular in his part-time role this season, could only tally 19 points on eight-of-18 shooting.

Brooklyn has now lost four straight games. They were 29-18 at one stage but find themselves a game below the .500 mark at 32-33 after the defeat against the Celtics.

