ICYMI: Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant’s dads engage in friendly banter during Timberwolves vs Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns' dads engaged in friendly banter during the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant were seen trash-talking with one minute left on the game clock on Saturday. They eventually proceeded to hug each other and return to their seats.

Here's a clip of the hilarious 'NBA dad moment' (via Bleacher Report):

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport KAT and Ja's dads showing love after Game 1 KAT and Ja's dads showing love after Game 1 😂 https://t.co/QVL9MKcDOY

Despite the Grizzlies losing the tie 130-117, Tee Morant was in great spirits and said during the game:

"We ain't ducking no smoke, alright, we ain't ducking no smoke. Memphis! Memphis! Memphis!"

The Timberwolves-Grizzlies first-round matchup has turned out to be incredibly exciting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an average roster age of 25, while the Memphis Grizzlies have an average roster age of 24.

The two young teams are physical and play intense basketball, so the prospect of this tie turning out to be a seven-game thriller is legitimate. This is especially because the Timberwolves, who were the underdogs, won the first game of the series on the road.

Superstars Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns shine in Game 1

Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns played their part to perfection in Game 1 of their first-round battle against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Morant scored 32 points and dished out eight assists on the night, shooting 44% from the field. Considering this was his first appearance after missing the last nine straight regular-season games, it was a confident performance from his end.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks (24 points) and Desmond Bane (17 points) also played crucial roles. However, their efforts weren't enough as the T'Wolves outlasted the Grizzlies down the stretch.

Karl-Anthony Towns was vital in ensuring Minnesota did not slip up and took Game 1 by scoring 29 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 61% from the floor. KAT also made sure he kept Memphis off the boards to gain an advantage in that department and retain all possessions.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards followed up his 30-point outing against the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament by scoring a team-high 36 points in his playoffs debut. He shot 12 of 23 from the floor. He also had six assists and two blocks to his name.

