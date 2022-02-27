ICYMI: Kawhi Leonard caught chuckling at LeBron James as the latter gets called for a foul during LA Clippers-LA Lakers game

Kawhi Leonard had a hilarious reaction to LeBron James being called for a foul against Marcus Morris during the LA Clippers-LA Lakers game on Friday. Leonard, who has been recovering from an injury since the start of the season, was spotted on the sidelines chuckling at James when the referee blew a whistle against the 'King.'

James looked visibly frustrated with the play as Morris tried to toss him aside, but the referee still ended up calling the foul on the Lakers talisman. Here's a clip of that possession posted by Justin Russo on Twitter:

Marcus Morris Sr. tosses LeBron James aside then James gets called for a foul, but look at Kawhi Leonard on the bench slightly chuckling at what's taking place.

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers had plenty to smile about by the end of the game as they managed to defeat LeBron James' LA Lakers in their third straight meeting of the season. James endured a rough night as he tallied only 21 points, shooting only 33% from the floor. He also had six turnovers during the contest.

LeBron James, LA Lakers continue to struggle post the All-Star break

The LA Lakers have been the most disappointing team this season. They were expected to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference, but find themselves ranked ninth in the standings with a 27-32 record. The Lakers are far from the title-contender they were expected to be, and nothing seems to be changing for them even after the All-Star break.

Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis at different junctures have played a part too. The LA Lakers' big three of Russell Westbrook, James, and Davis haven't played much together on the court, which could prove to be problematic for them in the playoffs if they manage to qualify.

LA will have to work on plenty of things to make a difference moving forward. One of them is getting the best out of Russell Westbrook, with Anthony Davis sidelined. The Lakers went all in for the 2017 NBA MVP to make sure they didn't lack star depth if either James or Davis were to be sidelined for long.

However, Westbrook has produced underwhelming performances on several occasions as he has had to adjust the most since coming aboard with the Purple and Gold. He still has the potential to be a match-winner on his own but needs to have the ball in his hands more to make a difference.

That hasn't happened much as LeBron James is the Lakers' main floor general during the crucial phases. If James and Westbrook can find some chemistry between them, the Lakers could end up having a legitimate shot at avoiding the play-in tournament.

