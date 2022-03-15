ICYMI: Kevin Durant does the "too small" gesture at Evan Fournier after drilling a cold jumper over him

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant had an electric performance Sunday night, securing a 110-107win against the New York Knicks. He was unguardable as he played his fifth game since returning from an MCL injury he sustained in January.

Since his return, the Nets have won three games (against the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and the Knicks). They lost his first two games back (to the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics) as their swoon reached 3-17.

Brooklyn (35-33) is eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob has to be one of the more disrespectful “too small” taunts ive ever seen, KD tells Evan Fournier he’s tiny. has to be one of the more disrespectful “too small” taunts ive ever seen, KD tells Evan Fournier he’s tiny. https://t.co/pG6bazoPSO

During the game, Durant posted a jumper over Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier, who was guarding him. He shoved Fournier to his left as he drew away from the arc and closer to the rim. He went up for a midrange shot and nailed it.

After sinking the shot, he taunted Fournier in his own language, gesturing and saying "trop petit," a French phrase which translates to "too small" in English. Durant is 6-foot-10, while Fournier is 6-7.

Durant went on to put on a show, registering 53 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Kevin Durant records a season high as he leads the Brooklyn Nets to their third consecutive victory

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Julius Randle of the New York Knicks during the first half at Barclays Center on Sunday in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets returned home after being on the road for three consecutive games.

Kevin Durant was unguardable as almost every attempt on the offense converted into points for the Nets. The first half ended with KD posting 27 points, shooting 9 of 21, including 2 of 7 from the 3-point arc and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Nets led by two points with only KD and Andre Drummond (13 points) in double digits.

The second half was no different, as he posted 26 points, with a shooting accuracy of 62.5%, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. His quality performance saw the Nets secure a 110-107 win.

Overtime @overtime @KDTrey5 @BrooklynNets KD GOES OFF FOR 53 TO BEAT THE KNICKS KD GOES OFF FOR 53 TO BEAT THE KNICKS 🔥 @KDTrey5 @BrooklynNets https://t.co/BRSgAr6yo3

Durant was close to his career high of 54 points, which he posted in 2014, while with the OKC Thunder. The game was against the Golden State Warriors and the Thunder won by six points. KD recorded 29 points in the first half and 25 in the second.

