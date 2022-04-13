ICYMI: Klay Thompson gives himself a literal pat on the back for averaging more than 20 ppg this season

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has had a tough few years as he judiciously made his way back to the court. The 2021-22 NBA season is his first season back from multiple injuries that kept him out for over two seasons.

His run this season has been nothing short of inspiring. Thompson returned to the team and in no distant time he got his rhythm and fitted into the team like he never left.

In 32 appearances this season, he averaged 20.4 points per game, securing the second-most points per game for the Warriors team.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay gave himself a (literal) pat on the back for averaging over 20 PPG this season 🤣 Klay gave himself a (literal) pat on the back for averaging over 20 PPG this season 🤣 https://t.co/4kRKbPCD7u

When asked about his take on averaging 20+ points per game in his first season back, Klay Thompson was a bit emotional. He patted himself on the shoulder and revealed how tedious it was to get fit and healthy.

"I pat myself on the back because when you go through the injuries I did. There's really slow days, there's so many tedious exercises," Thompson revealed.

"Just building up your muscles again to be able to do what Yohjiu love, it was a challenge, something I never had to do before. So to do it twice, to come out and average a double. It's inspiring for myself and it just make me wanna keep going. 'Cos I'm still just scratching the surface on what I can become."

How has Klay Thompson fared this season having returned to the court after two years?

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoirng a three point basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 10, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Golden State Warriors guard has been away from the court for over two years, owing to a knee and achilles injury. He returned to the court on January 9, 2022, in the Warriors' 96-82 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He fielded for 20 minutes and had a 17 points game, with three rebounds, one assist and a block. He posted a 38.9% accuracy shooting from the field, netting seven of 18 attempts. Thompson sunk in 3 of the 8 threes attempted, registering a 37.5% accuracy.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Klay Thompson will finish the season averaging 20.4 points per game, and 38.5% from 3 Klay Thompson will finish the season averaging 20.4 points per game, and 38.5% from 3

His season-high came in the Warriors' last game of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. Having only been on the court for 30 minutes, Big Smokey scored 41 points, three rebounds and two assists.

He had a 55.2 field goal percentage, scoring 16 out of 29 attempts and sunk in 7 threes from a 50% shooting from beyond the arc.

