ICYMI: Kyrie Irving waves goodbye to the Madison Square Garden crowd after Patty Mills delivers a dagger in closing moments of Nets vs Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets came away with a terrific win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The rode the win courtesy of brilliant performances from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Wednesday.

The Nets' matchup against the Knicks is one of the most intense same-city rivalries in the league. When additionally considering that the location happened to be the 'Mecca of Basketball', the event was bound to draw the attention of the sport's fans.

Making his return to Madison Square Garden after the vaccine mandate was lifted, Kyrie Irving made his presence known in spectacular fashion. Having led the Nets' comeback in the second-half alongside Durant, Irving had an iconic moment late in the fourth-quarter.

After shooting a clutch three-pointer to extend the Nets' lead to 10 points with a minute left on the clock, Irving waved goodbye to the crowd at MSG to put a wrap on their last matchup of the season.

After being down by as much as 21-points, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant saw the Brooklyn Nets through to a much-needed 110-98 win.

By restricting the Knicks to only 31-points in the second-half, Brooklyn turned up the heat on both ends of the floor. The win also sees the eighth-placed Nets within a game of the seventh-placed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Set to make an appearance in the Play-In Tournament, the Nets look like a rejuvenated team as they prepare to make a late resurgence ahead of the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving's impact on the Brooklyn Nets going forward

Kyrie Irving notched 42-points against the Houston Rockets

Coming off Wednesday's win, the Brooklyn Nets have improved to 42-38 on the season and find themselves at arm's length of seventh place. Having swept the Knicks this season, the Nets also find themselves on a two-game winning streak.

With a head full of momentum ahead of their next game, the Nets are in a solid position to move past the Cavaliers to occupy the seventh spot in the East as well.

With two of the most gifted scorers in the league in one team, the Brooklyn Nets are nothing short of an offensive powerhouse. However, Kyrie Irving's influence will be essential as the Nets prepare for the offseason.

Having put on some ludicrous offensive displays this season, there is little room to question how important the 30-year old is to Brooklyn. Considering his full-time availability as well, the Nets have the makings of a solid roster.

Consistency will be key. With Irving still adjusting to playing more games, the Nets guard will need to adapt to playing more games - a completely different challenge from when he was allowed to play in a limited capacity.

If the last few games can be indicative of some positive changes, the Nets are in a good position with their superstar tandem clicking. With the duo notching 56-points to lead the comeback against New York, Brooklyn is definitely not a team to be trifled with in a playoff situation.

