ICYMI: LeBron James and Drake gift Toronto Mom $100,000 for her hard work

LeBron James and the LA Lakers visited the Toronto Raptors, earning a hard-fought 128-123 overtime win. James also spent some time with Toronto native and superstar rapper Drake, enjoying some Lobos 1707 tequila after doing a good deed.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Drake revealed that he and James were giving a surprise gift to a student-athlete named Michael and his hardworking mother. The duo welcomed Michael and his mom to the Harbour 60 restaurant in Toronto.

"We've invited a kid here, extremely hard worker and star player. His name is Michael. He plays for a high school in Toronto called Royal Crown Academy. His mother, LaBelle, one of the hardest working women, period," Drake said.

"We're here tonight, me and LeBron, on behalf of Stake, to just try and make this easier. We're gonna bless them tonight, so I’m looking forward to seeing their reaction," Drake added.

Drake and James proceeded to welcome Michael and his mom at the restaurant. They gifted the family $100,000 in cash that could help them in a lot of ways. Drake also gave a pair of shoes and cash to Michael's coach, who was present at the event.

At the end of the video, Drake told "The King" that he'll donate $1 million to the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. James was full of gratitude for the kind gesture made by his friend.

"Wow. Oh, man I appreciate it. My kids are going to crazy for that. Thanks, brother," James said.

LeBron James and LA Lakers to embark on key three-game road trip

The LA Lakers (31-42) are now 10th in the Western Conference standings with about three weeks left in the regular season.

They are neck-and-neck with the New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) and just two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs (29-44). The Lakers are about to embark on a key three-game road trip starting on Sunday.

The Pelicans will welcome the Lakers to New Orleans on Sunday with a lot on the line. LeBron James and the Lakers were humiliated by the Pelicans in their previous meeting. The winner of this game will have a full game advantage in the standings.

After New Orleans, the Lakers will visit the red-hot Dallas Mavericks (45-28) on Tuesday before ending the road-trip against the Utah Jazz (45-28) at Salt Lake City. The Mavericks have been one of the best teams since the All-Star break, while the Jazz have struggled against the Lakers this season.

The Pelicans and Spurs have an easier schedule than the Lakers, which could put the latter in danger of missing the play-in tournament. The Lakers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Moreover, James has been dealing with a sore left knee that caused him to miss their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

