ICYMI: LeBron James doesn't get back on defense while complaining to the refs, meanwhile Luka Doncic hits Maxi Kleber with the no-look alley-oop!

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had another lackluster showing early in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. In several instances during the opening minutes, the four-time MVP and Russell Westbrook were often seen arguing with the refs for supposed non-calls that put the Lakers at a disadvantage.

One such incident happened with a little under minutes of the initial period when the Mavericks were trailing 18-21 to the Lakers. The four-time MVP found himself on the right low block and was just starting to make his move after receiving Malik Monk’s entry pass.

The broken play, which quickly led to a dunk on the other hand, was a microcosm of the Lakers’ effortless display in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Luka Doncic’s reading of the game and anticipation were put to use on defense in this sequence. The Dallas Mavericks point guard smartly went over LeBron James’ back to poke the ball into Maxi Kleber’s hands. While the Lakers superstar was heatedly complaining about a hold that didn’t happen, Doncic and the Mavs raced to the other end for a 4-on-5 fastbreak.

Kleber’s dunk, which resulted after LeBron James was left on defense, was only 2 of the 60 points in the paint that the Lakers allowed. Dallas' 60-42 edge in points in the paint was partly due to LA’s lackadaisical approach to getting back on defense. In a five-point loss, those easy transition points the Lakers allowed should gnaw at them.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers should fix their transition defense

Teams are killing the LA Lakers in transition.

Teams are feasting on the LA Lakers’ inability to defend the break. Only the young and inexperienced Houston Rockets are worse than the Hollywood team’s poor transition defense. LeBron James and company are allowing a horrendous 14.4 fastbreak points per contest this season.

The LA Lakers are slow to get back on defense. Age could be part of the reason as they are the oldest team in the league. The eye test, however, shows that they just barely have the desire to prevent easy points on defense. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, throughout the season, have set a bad example for their teammates in this regard.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson If the @Lakers are going to turn their season around there are 3 things they must do on defense. First, they must play better individual defense. Second, play better team defense and third, transition. They must improve their transition defense! If the @Lakers are going to turn their season around there are 3 things they must do on defense. First, they must play better individual defense. Second, play better team defense and third, transition. They must improve their transition defense!

Several of the LA Lakers’ issues this season can be fixed with more effort and guts. They have been called out by legends such as Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley for their casual approach to transition defense. LA’s superstars have to lead by example where effort goes on both ends of the floor.

James and Westbrook have repeatedly said on record that they are not panicking despite mounting losses. That may be the case, but they need to show a significantly better sense of urgency to prevent a humiliating end to their season.

