ICYMI: LeBron James pulls up to a Jewish wedding in New York, seen mingling with an alleged ex-convict rabbi

LA Lakers star LeBron James has been making the most of his time off this year. In light of the fact that the Lakers did not make the NBA Playoffs, James has had a lot of time to spare.

James has rather taken to being involved in various other activities. The four-time champion was seen recently arriving at a Jewish wedding in New York City, where he could be seen mingling with an alleged ex-convict Rabbi.

Overtime @overtime @RabbiPinto LeBron pulled up to a wedding in NYC this weekend 🤞 @KingJames LeBron pulled up to a wedding in NYC this weekend 🤞 @KingJames @RabbiPinto https://t.co/Qzibkhj6Ze

LeBron James has had a rare lengthy offseason in the wake of a disastrous season with the LA Lakers. The four-time MVP has since been witnessed participating in numerous other activities.

Just the other day, the "King" held an active 'Q&A' session with his followers on the social media app, Twitter. The engagements were infectious, and the responses from James were revealing, to say the least.

James is one of the most standup and honest athletes to ever be involved in sports. Rarely does the four-time Finals MVP make headlines for the wrong reasons.

LeBron James has always carried himself with class, honor and dignity. Most importantly, the "King" has never been one to judge. He has always been accepting of the various cultures, customs, traditions and heritages.

In another video shared by the Rabbi on Twitter himself, James can be seen holding his hand and being engaged in conversation, not only with the Rabbi, but with his people as well.

RabbiPinto הרב פינטו @RabbiPinto הכדורסלן האמריקאי ג'יימס לברון נפגש אמש עם האדמו"ר רבי יאשיהו פינטו, מנהיג "שובה ישראל", ושוחח עימו ארוכות. לברון ליווה אמש את האדמו"ר הרב פינטו במהלך חתונתו של בן המיליארדר היהודי ג'יי שוטנשטיין, שהתקיימה בניו יורק @KingJames הכדורסלן האמריקאי ג'יימס לברון נפגש אמש עם האדמו"ר רבי יאשיהו פינטו, מנהיג "שובה ישראל", ושוחח עימו ארוכות. לברון ליווה אמש את האדמו"ר הרב פינטו במהלך חתונתו של בן המיליארדר היהודי ג'יי שוטנשטיין, שהתקיימה בניו יורק @KingJames https://t.co/kxLjZtE7GX

LeBron James and the future of the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a woeful season. To say it may have been one of the worst campaigns in the Purple and Gold's history would not be an understatement.

Russell Westbrook was obtained by the LA Lakers in a trade that saw Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 Draft head to the Washington Wizards. This played a role in the Lakers' catastrophic downfall.

The good news for the franchise, however, is that this tragedy of a season is behind them. They can now look forward to a productive summer, which will in turn guide them back to championship contention as recently as 2020.

The Lakers front office needs to move on from Russell Westbrook. They should consider this offseason an opportunity to regather themselves and build the best squad around the duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

They must focus on the right personnel that emphasize the effort, mentality, defensive grit, offensive skill and technique required to win. There are only a handful of players that match the criteria.

With these benchmarks used as a parameter, the Los Angeles Lakers can once again expect success in the 2022/2023 season.

